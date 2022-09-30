ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association announced the cancellation of the first round of the Buck Renner Two Ball Memorial Tournament at noon on Friday.
The cancellation was due to the impending rain from Hurricane Ian, which was forecast to reach New England on Saturday.
“The forecast for tomorrow does not look good,” the AAGA release said Friday. “It is calling for rain starting sometime in the morning and continuing on throughout the day.”
Despite the cancellation of the first round, the tournament will progress on Sunday at Wentworth Country Club.
“We are still planning on seeing everyone this Sunday morning at Wentworth,” the release said. “We will be re-adjusting tee times later this evening and you can expect to see them early (Saturday) morning.”
Feedback will be requested by the AAGA in regards to making the tournament a one day affair going forward, or keeping it as a dual round event.