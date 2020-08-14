Here are five things to look for at The Northern Trust when play begins Thursday at TPC Boston in Norton:
NUMBER 83 Tiger Woods is tied with the legendary Sam Snead for most PGA Tour wins at 82. Woods may be a long shot this week, but his next victory — and you can never count him out — will give him the most all-time wins and further cement him as the greatest player ever. For that matter, many consider Snead’s record dubious as tournament competition and the tour itself are now far beyond what Snead had to contend with.
THE TOP 30 In a shortened playoff — they were reduced from four events to three a year ago — players are more and more shooting to get into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings. That would put them in the Tour Championship, a no-cut event where the possibilities are strong for some serious money.
BROOKS VS. DUSTINIn other sports — mixed martial arts, football, basketball, maybe even baseball — it would be no big deal. But when Brooks Koepka, above right, dissed his buddy and longtime playing partner Dustin Johnson, above left, on the eve of the PGA Championship, it sent off shock waves in the world of golf. In case you missed it, Johnson led going into the final round of the PGA but Koepka, the two-time defending champion, was just two strokes behind. Koepka, chip always planted firmly on his shoulder, said he had confidence he could overtake Johnson because he had “just one win” in major championships while Koepka has four. Rory McIlroy, often seen as the voice of reason on the tour, said he was “taken aback” by the remark, noting that Johnson has 21 victories in all, to just seven for Koepka. What will the two do when they no doubt will meet in Norton? Will the PGA Tour pair them in early rounds? A little soap opera comes to golf.
THE BOTTOM OF THE LEADERBOARDOften what’s most interesting about FedEx Cup playoff events is not who’s playing well but who is not. While The Northern Trust field will include 125 players, only 70 move on to the next round of the playoffs, the following weekend at the BMW Championship outside Chicago. Those players lower in the ranking will work hard to make it to Chicago, because the money only gets bigger the deeper they move into the playoffs.
THE REAL TPC BOSTON
Most New England golf fans have only seen TPC Boston while a PGA Tour event was being played there, whether they were there in person or watching on TV. But this weekend’s coverage will display the vast Norton terrain once known as the Great Woods as members see it — without grandstands, sponsor tents and concession booths. In particular, the watery 16th hole and the undulating 18th green, usually crowded with stands and fans, will appear significantly different, more like a golf course and less like a stadium.
—Mike Kirby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.