PLAINVILLE — After a fog delay and bursts of rain throughout the day, the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open wrapped up Round 2 on Friday at Heather Hill Country Club with Foxboro native Brandon Goold atop the leaderboard.
Goold scored an even-par 71 to sit at 1-under for a one-shot lead over Mansfield native Patrick Joyce at soggy Heather Hill Country Club.
Goold tallied only one birdie on the front nine, doing so on the third hole, but opened the back nine with a bogey on No. 10 and a double bogey on No. 12.
He cleaned up the round and finished strong with a birdie on No. 14 and closed out the day with a birdie on No. 18 to earn him sole possession at the top at 1-under overall.
“It was definitely a little bit wet, but I was just trying to keep it straight and take it hole by hole,” Goold said. “I wasn’t trying to do anything too special. Today was a little bit up and down, a double bogey in there. (I’m) just trying to maintain positivity and take it hole by hole. I know you can’t win it on Day Two, but you can certainly lose it. Job’s not done.”
Goold, who grew up in Foxboro and played out of Foxborough Country Club before moving to Quincy and switching to Granite Links Golf Club, was quick to admit that it felt good to top the leaderboard, but added that things can change very quickly through the weekend with 36 holes of golf left.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel good, because it does,” Goold said. “I just know although I might be one stroke ahead, there’s anyone in the top-10 or top-15 (that can win.) Anything can happen tomorrow. .. My goal is to go out there and make some birdies and keep myself in the hunt for Sunday.
“I’m hitting the ball well. I just have to stay positive and not get too down on myself,” Goold added.
Joyce turned in his own 2-under round to bring himself toward the top, entering the weekend in second place with a combined even par.
Joyce, a Mansfield native, was stellar through his first nine holes, starting with back-to-back pars before getting an eagle on No. 3. He followed up with three more birdies, on No. 6, 8 and 9, to enter the back nine at 5-under. The early success was big for Joyce’s confidence, which grew throughout the day.
“It was pretty fun. I hit the driver pretty straight and hit some good iron shots and was making some puts on the front nine,” Joyce said. “I wish that carried over to the back nine too, but the ball started going in the hole early and I started building off that. It was a good day. ... Seeing the ball go in the hole gave me a lot of confidence to put together a good round.”
A double bogey on No. 13 and a bogey on No. 17 were his lone blemishes of the round. Joyce, who finished seventh in the 2022 City Open, said the weekend is shaping up to be an exciting one where he’ll be comfortable in Saturday’s return to Heather Hill ahead of the final on Sunday at Norton Country Club, his home course.
“It’s kind of cool being in a place like Heather where I’m comfortable shooting in the 60’s,” Joyce said. “Just looking forward to putting together a good round (on Saturday) and seeing what we can do on Sunday. It should be exciting.”
Thursday’s leader Ethan Sullivan dropped down to tied for third with Derek Johnson and Daniel Bukoff. The trio carded a 70, 71 and 77, respectively, to sit 2-over par through two days. One stroke off their pace is Kolby Simmons with sole possession of sixth and Shawn Seybert and Jared Winiarz share seventh place at 4-over par.
Eight strokes separate those tied for ninth (6-over) and tied for 46th (17-over.) The cut line was 17-over par, with seven golfers missing it by a stroke. Defending champion Dave Turgeon followed up a round of 81 on Thursday with a 74 on Friday, earning sole possession of 33rd-place in the field.
Two-time champion Bill White is tied for 17th after shooting a 70. North Attleboro’s Tyson Laviano is tied for 10th (6-over), shooting 77 and 72 over the first two round, and Feehan’s Chad Correia is sitting tied for 29th (11-over) with a 76 and 78 across both rounds.
AAGA City Open
Friday
Second Round
at Heather Hill Country Club
(Middle-North) ; Par: 71
Cut: 17-over par
Player Score
1. Brandon Goold—71-71
2. Patrick Joyce—74-69
T3. Daniel Bukoff—71-74
T3. Derek Johnson—77-68
T3. Ethan Sullivan—70-75
6. Kolby Simmons—72-74
T7. Shawn Seybert—77-70
T7. Jared Winiarz—76-71
9. Ryan McGovern—81-67
T10. Tyson Laviano—77-72
T10. Joseph O'Malley—77-72
T10. Chad Bearce—76-73
T13. Peter Mulkerrins—78-72
T13. Chad Lareau—78-72
T13. Mike Finocchi—74-76
T13. Brian Kronmiller—80-70
T17. Paul Murphy—77-74
T17. Bill White—81-70
T20. Zach Walker—79-73
T20. Michael May—79-73
T22. Jason See— 87-75
T22. Brad Rao—78-75
T22. Michael Douillette—80-73
T22. Charlie Baughan—77-76
T22. Jason Hindman—82-81
T22. Steve Funocchi—78-75
T22. Ryan Dow—81-72
T29. William Gaskin—77-77
T29. Kylw DelSignore—76-78
T29. Anthony Duva—84-70
33. Dave Turgeon—81-74
T34. Cian Goulet—81-75
T34. Greg Jacobson—80-76
T34. Matthew Wanless—82-74
T34. Erik Manchester—81-75
T34. David Yurek—80-76
T39. Justin Guimond—83-74
T39. Dave Carvara—80-77
T41. Daniel Mills—84-74
T41. Kevin Millwerth—83-75
T41. Darian Calverley—80-78
T41. Matthew Hogan—77-81
45. Bill Copley—87-72.
T46. Gavin Walsh—82-78
T46. Tom Raposa Jr.—86-74
T46. Scott King—84-76
T46. Scott Martino—79-81
T46. Matt Moreshead—85-75
AAGA City Open Third Round Tee Times
Saturday
at Heather Hill Country Club
8 a.m. Matt Moreshead, Scott Martino
8:10 a.m. Gavin Walsh, Tom Raposa Jr, Scott King
8:20 a.m. Daniel Mills, Darian Calverley, Bill Copley
8:30 a.m. Dave Carvara, Matthew Hogan, Kevin Willwerth
8:40 a.m. Erik Manchester, David Yurek, Justin Guimond
8:50 a.m. Cian Goulet, Greg Jacobson, Matthew Wanless
9 a.m. Chad Correia, Anthony Duva, Dave Turgeon
9:10 a.m. Steve Finocchi, William Gaskin, Kyle DelSignore
9:20 a.m. Charlie Baughan, Jason Hindman, Ryan Dow
9:30 a.m. Jason See, Rao, Michael Douillette
9:40 a.m. Bill White, Zach Walker, Michael May
9:50 a.m. Brian Kronmiller, Paul Murphy, Tim Grossman
10 a.m. Peter Mulkerrins, Chad Lareau, Mike Finocchi
10:10 a.m. Tyson Laviano, Joseph O'Malley, Chad Bearce
10:20 a.m. Shawn Seybert, Jared Winiarz, Ryan McGovern
10:30 a.m. Daniel Bukoff, Ethan Sullivan, Kolby Simmons
10:40 a.m. Goold Brandon, Patrick Joyce, Derek Johnson