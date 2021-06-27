RUMFORD, R.I. — The gallery gods were out in force following Attleboro native son Davis Chatfield in his chase for the championship at the 59th annual Northeast Amateur Golf Tournament.
“The last time that it was like that was probably at the Attleboro Open,” the 2015 and ’16 AAGA Open champion said of his family and friends providing support over the final two days of the tournament.
Chatfield didn’t finish with a flourish Saturday, but he did finish among the top 10 of the field of elite amateur golfers, tied for the No. 4 spot with a 72-hole score of 4-under-par 272.
Chatfield is looking forward to a “normal” year when he returns to South Bend in August for his fifth year at the University of Notre Dame. Due to NCAA COVID-19 pandemic guidelines for eligibility, seniors were presented with the option of being granted an extra year of eligibility.
“School was so different this year, with no fall season,” Chatfield said of Notre Dame not traveling to a tournament every weekend, while COVID-19 cases filtered through the golf program. “Most of my classes were virtual too; I had a couple in-person. We were on-line through the fall and pretty much into the spring.
“You had to do what you had to do. It was a grind during the fall with not many tournaments to play in. At least I was at school and we had the facilities.
“We packed in seven tournaments during the spring. It was a grind; you had to make due with everything that you were given,” Chatfield said of the six months of a pandemic-infested environment in South Bend.
The Attleboro native son, a product of coach Artie Anderson’s golf program at Bishop Feehan High School and a member at the Wannamoisett CC since his senior Shamrock season, Chatfield is coming off a successful “senior” season at Notre Dame.
Chatfield captured four top-25 finishes in tournaments, then took the No. 16 spot at the NCAA Division 1 Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional and was a semifinalist at the USGA Fourball Tournament, all while scoring an average 71.62 strokes per round — the fifth-best mark ever in Fighting Irish golf history.
At the 59th annual Northeast Amateur on Saturday, a wrong club selection at the No. 2 hole put Chatfield’s golf ball in the parking lot, resulting in a triple bogey.
Chatfield finished with five birdies, but he also had to ink three bogeys on his scorecard and finished five shots behind Pepperdine University’s Dylan Menante, who shot sub-par rounds all four days and finished at 9-under-par 267.
“I hit more than one bad shot, but one pretty bad one,” Chatfield said of his final round. “I kind of forced it, it shouldn’t have happened, but you make mistakes in a 72-hole tournament.
“Other than that, I played pretty well, I was happy that I bounced back (three backside birdies at No. 10, 13, 17). I didn’t play my best, but I was happy with the way that I battled.”
Chatfield put himself to finish among the top 10 by shooting a 1-under-par 68 (with three birdies) during the opening round, moved into the top 10 after day No. 2 by shooting an even-par 69 (with three birdies) and placed himself in contention for the title with a 4-under-par round of 65 (with five birdies) during Friday’s third round.
All told through those 54 holes of play, Chatfield never missed more than two greens in regulation on any day, having just six bogeys, while making par on 37 holes.
Chatfield was standing at 5-under-par 202 after the first three days, two shots off of the pace.
Notre Dame teammate Andrew O’Leary of Norfolk created a stir by sinking a hole-in-one on the par-3, 202-yard No. 8 hole during Friday’s round, using a 6-iron for his second career ace. O’Leary had a 5-under-par 64 (with six birdies) that day and followed it up with 1-over-par 71 (with three birdies) during the final round. O’Leary finished in the No. 33 spot with a 3-over-par total of 279.
During his very first Northeast Amateur, in 2016, Chatfield missed the cut after 54 holes, having three rounds above 70 (71, 77, 75) and finishing among the bottom 10.
A year later, in 2017, Chatfield did make the cut, but finished 52nd overall in the field at 283, having three rounds in the 70s (72, 73, 71) after shooting a first-round 2-under-par 67.
Chatfield traces some of his success over the past year to adopting a TaylorMade Spider-X putter, one of a half-dozen in the closet.
“I had been using a different model of it,” Chatfield said. “With putting, it’s just kind of different scenery,” of having what is in his hands on the greens. “I try to stick to the same one as much as I can.
“I’ve been up and down with my putter; sometimes it’s (putting) not great,” he added. “I have other ones and you try different models. A lot of putting is just confidence –- you can have a great day putting and not make anything. Out here this week, I made some putts.”
Chatfield thinks back to his first Northeast Amateur and how many fairways he’s walked to reach a top-10 performance. “I’m happy with the way my game has developed the past five years,” Chatfield said, next stepping off to tee No. 1 at the Crestwood CC in Rehoboth for the U.S. Amateur qualifying round and the Western Amateur.
“There were a lot of hardships; it definitely was a different year at school. It was a good season, and thankfully the NCAA gave us a year back too.”
