NORTON — In past years, a member of the Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee would be assigned to a threesome over each of the final two days of the AAGA City Open, record the individual scores and relay them back to the clubhouse via a walkie-talkie where they would be posted on a scoreboard.
After nine holes of competition, the players would glance at the scoreboard and determine their standing in the field and how many shots that they trailed the leaders.
“If we were ever going to do something like this, this was going to be the year to do it,” AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach said of the COVID-19 restrictions placed upon golf courses and players and the adoption of the Golf Genius scoring system.
With the guidance and expertise in mobile apps by AAGA Tournament Committee members Keith Greim and Mike Michel, the Golf Genius was a most welcome addition to another successful four days and 72 holes of golf for the City Open.
The mobile phone app allows players to record hole by hole scores on the golf course and the leaders are automatically posted for all to see, players on the course as well as family and friends back home, in the office or on the road.
With paper scorecards, players in the group would ink their own scores and those of the partners in the threesome or foursome. A designated player might also be deemed official scorer with the task of writing the number of strokes for each hole. Upon the completion of a round, players would compare scores, verify and attest to the final numbers.
That traditional scoring system, while still in use, is able to be replaced and enhanced by the adoption of the Golf Genius scoring system. Live leaderboards are a touch away. In addition, tournament organizers such as the AAGA Tournament Committee can organize pairings and tee times, eliminating some lengthy and time-consuming paperwork.
Paper scorecards are still the official record of the round. Each player is tasked to keep one another players score on their cards with a place for the player to keep his own score. At the end of the round, both the scorer and the player verify the cards before they are turned in and become official. The Genius program does not replace the paper system.
For tournaments such as the City Open, the standard type of mobile app scoring typically used in the club environment for social rounds of golf was utilized. Each pairing was assigned a specific identification code and one member of the group was responsible for logging onto the app and entering scores.
“We had an older program from the MGA that was designed to print scorecards and do the pairings,” Beach said. “Then the MGA moved over to the Golf Genius three years ago, They helped us with the program, they tutored us over at TPC-Boston, they helped us grow, we wouldn’t be where he are without their guidance. They were more than helpful in seeing our needs were met.
“What we have not done is use it to the extent that we have this year — we professionalized the Open. This is a huge step forward.”
That is due to health and safety regulations, the MGA adopted CDC guidelines for social distancing on the golf courses, thus eliminating all but players from the golf courses — no caddies, no fans, no tournament officials.
“You can’t imagine how many times, it’d be 11 o’clock at night and we’re printing scorecards and making phone calls .We wouldn’t be where we are right now, our 60th year of the Open, without the MGA.”
According to Greim, “it’s a software program designed for golf. You can do tee times, the pairings, it tabulates the scores. I was eager to learn about it,” he said of his introduction to the system several years ago. “We (the AAGA) have been using it for tee times and scorecards, but we never explored the online scoring aspect of it. We did our research, I figured it out and Golf Genius has FAQ’s (frequently asked questions). It’s pretty simple.”
The USGA utilizes Golf Genius for all of its tournaments as well, so with the PGA’s Northern Trust tourney underway down the road Sunday in Norton at TPC-Boston, the AAGA City Open field was invested in the same scoring system on Walker Street.
“It made sense for us to use it,” said Greim, a financial accountant. “Especially this year with COVID, you can have family and friends at home that can follow the live scoring on the course.”
Michel, a member at TPC-Boston, credits Greim with being the lightning rod for the complete implementation of the Golf Genius program.
“It was a product out there that was available and it’s worked our well in our member tournaments at TPC-Boston,” Michel said. “Especially this year, it would be ideal. We didn’t have our top-20 leaderboard, we didn’t have officials out on the course on the carts going around recording scores.”
Michel who played golf collegiately at Rutgers University mentioned that every NCAA Division I, II and III program and tournament utilizes Golf Genius for its scoring, streamlining the scoring process.
“When I was a kid, even at Bishop Feehan, you finished your round, turned in your scorecard and everybody would wait around to see who won,” Michel said. “It (Golf Genius) is pretty cool because you know exactly how you stand.
Michel and several other AAGA Tournament Committee members had doubts that the Golf Genius program would be a success for the field in the AAGA due to the newness of the program and the unfamiliarity in the app protocol for entering scores hole by hole. Players would be required to log onto the app prior to the start of their rounds and be issued a special personal identification or access code to initiate the daily process.
Michel only hesitation at first over Golf Genius was the necessary vigilance by each player in the threesomes over the final two days to turn on the app at the conclusion of each hole and record the score.
“My initial feedback wasn’t good because of one reason,” Michel said. “If everything is not doing it, then it doesn’t work great, then the information is not correct. We were worried that maybe the information would not be correct, if guys would do it or not?
“If they don’t do it, then it would be kind of a flop. So with COVID this year, we all said let’s try it. What we found that everybody did it and it was incredible. It’s a great product. It worked out perfect, you need 100 percent participation.
“We have to credit every one of the players in the Open, they all participated in it, they all made it work. It was cool.”
