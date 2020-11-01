MANSFIELD — He hits his irons and his wedges as well as anyone, and he routinely breaks 40 on any of the courses that Hockomock League member schools traverse.
Just last week, he inked a sizzling 3-under-par round of 33 with three birdies, as not only did the Mansfield High golf team register a nine-stroke margin of victory over Franklin High, but the team score of 145 was a school-record low round at the Norton Country Club.
A few days earlier, he inked a 39 on his scorecard at the Franklin CC that allowed the Hornets to take a two-stroke margin of victory and the start of a season sweep of the “home-and-away” series with the Panthers.
Not only has senior Ryan Dow guided the Mansfield High golf team to an 11-1 record overall, but the Hornets claimed the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League with a perfect 10-0 slate of successes.
And on Monday at the Franklin CC, Dow will be heading to the No. 1 tee as an odds-on favorite to claim medalist honors and lead the Hornets to their third consecutive Hockomock League Championship Tournament title.
“We’re going in there prepared,” Dow said of coach Chris Hall’s Hornet contingent. “It’s absolutely a tough course, but we’re feeling good going in there. We got on a roll at the right time as a team.”
Dow has been the No. 2 finisher in each of the past two Hockomock Tournaments. Last year, Dow carded a 77 at the Blue Hills CC in Canton, missing out on a share of the medalist crown by one shot. But his score — and that from the See brothers (Brian, No. 3 at 79 and Jason, No. 6 at 82) — enabled Mansfield to post a 12-stroke team margin of victory.
And during the 2018 Hockomock Tournament, Dow was the runner-up as a sophomore, shooting a 79 in Canton, just three shots behind teammate Nate Morreale. And once again Mansfield claimed the team title, with a nine-stroke margin over Oliver Ames.
Just two weeks ago, Dow shot a 34 and helped the Hornets record the lowest match score (137) at Milford in Hockomock history.
When Dow is not hitting golf balls, he is filling bags, corralling shopping carts and catering to the needs and whims of the little old ladies who parade through the aisles at Stop and Shop in Mansfield.
As a member at the Norton CC, “I remember tryouts my freshman year and saying to myself, hey, I can kind of do this, this is something I’m pretty good at,” Dow said. “I shot even par the last day of tryouts, and I’m thinking that I can do something with this.”
Dow was actually a baseball disciple growing up, and his elder brother, Kevin, a former Hornet star, is now a member of the UMass Amherst baseball program. And Ryan would often be shooting hoops with the See brothers, both members of coach Mike Vaughan’s Mansfield powerhouse basketball program.
But a funny thing happened before setting foot in Mansfield High as a freshman.
“I’m from a baseball family, and I kind of followed in my brother’s footsteps,” Dow said. “I had played golf when I was five or six with my dad (Steve Dow), but nothing serious. Then after I met the See brothers in eighth grade, they had played golf their whole lives, and they got me into it. So I started playing a lot of golf with them and I fell in love with golf — it just took off.
“I’ve never been good enough to play high school basketball; then I just kind of stopped playing baseball after I got into golf, and I never looked back.”
At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Dow possesses the classic golfer’s physique.
“Because of the quarantine, my brother wasn’t able to play baseball, so we said, why not go out and play some golf?,” Dow said of his spring and summer months on the links. “He said, why don’t we learn, so he’s getting into golf now too.”
This summer Dow played in at least a dozen tournaments and had only average results. He qualified for the 2020 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open, but played just two days, missing the cut after 36 holes.
“I had sort of a tough summer,” Dow admitted. “I didn’t play great, I didn’t have good results — it is what it is.”
Dow’s mental fortitude was strengthened by playing so many rounds with the See brothers and with his brother and dad. “The mental aspect of golf was something that I struggled with in past years,” Dow said. “This year, though, I kind of realized that bad shots are part of the game; it’s going to happen. All you can control is your next shot, not what already happened.”
Dow subscribes to a Scotty Cameron putter, a Titleist driver, 3-wood and wedges, and Mizuno irons. “I had kind of a ragtag set of clubs when I started, whatever putter was in the house was the one that I was using,” Dow said. “Then before my junior year, I got fitted for all of my clubs. I was struggling with my putting a month ago, and I decided to switch it up — it’s been working it out. I see that a lot (changing equipment), a lot from baseball, from my brother.
“My game is a lot of feel, it’s a lot less technical — you’ve got to get in a groove and be consistent.”
Dow admits that hitting a golf ball straight, hitting it off of tees, off of fairway slopes, from the rough and from sand traps and dissecting the rolls on the greens — and with varying weather conditions too — is just as hard as trying to hit all of the fastballs and curveballs that he missed swinging at in the batter’s box.
“I’m not going to lie, I struggled with that, trying to hit a golf ball straight,” Dow chuckled. “I still do, as everyone does!”
All of those days of playing 27-36 holes of golf at the Norton CC have paid Dow some dividends. Such that he is considering continuing his golf career in college. “I have a list of schools that I can play at, and the schools that I can walk on,” he said of his list, which extends from New England down to Fairfield University and further south to High Point in North Carolina.
As a junior member at the Norton CC, Dow began playing golf seven days a week during the summer and as often as he could during the spring and fall, taking some lessons (with club pro Sean Hester) indoors in Central Mass. and at TPC Boston. “I just love to practice, I love the journey of trying to get it right — the feeling of finally getting it right,” Dow added.
“I’m just trying to get more and more consistent. It was quite a journey, practicing and all, and getting to where I am today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.