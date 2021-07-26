PLAINVILLE — When Bobby Gay and Bobby Beach, the presidents of the Attleboro Area Golf Association were touring the 27 holes that encompass the layout of Heather Hill Country Club, the view was “green” everywhere.
“Mother Nature has been kind to us, she’s been a blessing,” Heather Hill course superintendent Peter Fontaine offered as the AAGA prepared for its annual qualifying round to the 2021 AAGA Open on Friday.
A field of over 100 will descend upon the North, South and Middle courses at Heather Hill for the 18 holes of competition.
Approximately, the low 14 scorers from each of the three courses for competition — North-Middle, Middle-South and South-North — will qualify for the AAGA Open. The low scorers will join with exempt players, the lower 40 scorers from the 2020 AAGA Open for the tournament proper.
Former Boston College Eagle and Bishop Feehan High golfer Brett Chatfield is the defending champion for the annual 72-hole, four-day test that begins Aug. 19 at Foxborough CC.
“The scores are probably going to be higher because everything is green out there, the fairways have been well-watered so players won’t get that additional roll to which they’re accustomed,” Fontaine said of the near-perfect conditions.
“All of these guys in the qualifying rounds are good golfers, they’ll be able to get around,” Fontaine said. “But there’s a big difference from last year. The course is not the same — everything is green. The players will enjoy it.”
Fontaine is into his third year of what was initially intended to be a three-month assistance program for Heather Hill general manager Elmo Finocchi.
Fontaine’s green thumb, the TLC of his maintenance staff and the above-average rainfall during the months of June and July have transformed Heather Hill into a picturesque place to play a round of golf.
But, Fontaine warned, there are plenty of very testing holes on the layout – at least one stern challenge among each of the nine holes.
For example, the No. 5 hole on the North course, which plays at 465 yards from the blue tee markers – the No. 3 stroke hole among its nine holes.
“That’s a very long hole and it’s uphill,” Fontaine said of what is as challenging a par-4 hole as there is among the 27 holes. “With the course conditions being what they are, players won’t get a lot of roll there.”
On the Middle course, Fontaine believes that the 419-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole will be difficult to master. It should be, it’s the No. 1 stroke hole. “It’s a hard dogleg left, but the fairway slopes to the right,” Fontaine said of its contours. “The fairway tells the ball to go somewhere else, the ball bounces a lot.”
On the South course, the very first hole — 388 yards from the blue tees — will be difficult to make a par-4.
“Right away, that’s a challenge,” Fontaine said. “There’s a lot of woods on both sides, so right away players are hitting at a narrow fairway. And it’s uphill,” he added of the No. 2 stroke hole on that layout.
The greens at Heather Hill have always been lush and true, “but I think the greens are the best that I’ve seen them in my time here,” Fontaine said.
The field will begin competition at 7 a.m. Friday. Players are asked to be on the course 15 minutes prior to their designated tee times to review course rules with the AAGA Tournament Committee.
Gay, Beach and Fontaine surveyed all of the 27 holes to determine what lay of the land is playable, what might be out of bounds or what may offer a free drop out of an unplayable lie.
“With all of the rain that we’ve had, there are some spots that are unplayable, that have standing water,” Fontaine said. “Mother Nature has done us some favors. We’ve had that much rain, there’s water out there.”
Players will notice the most difference on their fairway shots, the ball will hold and not roll another five, 10, 20 yards. “Sometimes those fairways would be like cement, there used to be a lot of crazy bounces out there,” Fontaine admitted. “The course being as wet as it is, that’s not going to happen.
“The guys in the qualifying round are going to enjoy playing Heather Hill Friday.”
