PLAINVILLE — The title is there for the taking.
The 59th edition of the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open became so closely contested at the conclusion of Friday’s second round of play at Wentworth Hills Country Club that 10 players stood within seven shots of each other heading into Saturday’s third round at Heather Hill CC.
“This is where I expected to be, I have two good rounds of golf left in me,” 30-year-old Foxborough CC member Ben Grant said after inking a 1-over-par round of 72 at Wentworth Hills.
“I gave myself some chances, so we’ll see where this takes me,” Geoff Burgess, the boys’ soccer coach and wrestling coach at North Attleboro High said after remaining atop the leaderboard where he shares the top spot with Grant.
Burgess came in with a round of 76 and shares the lead after 36 holes of play with Grant at 5-over-par 148.
Scott Congdon, the 2014 AAGA Open champion from Foxborough CC, put himself in the conversation for the championship as well by having 12 pars and three birdies to finish at 2-over-par 73, placing himself just one shot off the pace at 149.
Two shots behind is wily AAGA veteran Mike Michel, the pride of Bishop Feehan High and Rutgers University, who used nine pars and four birdies to finish with a 3-over-par round of 74 and close two days of competition at 150.
Former Foxboro High golf coach Shawn Seybert shared medalist honors with Grant at 72 and climbed into a share of fourth place with Mansfield High junior Jason See (75 with 13 pars) and UMass-Dartmouth product Peter Danko (74 with 14 pars) at 151.
Right behind at five shots off of the lead is AAGA veteran and Ledgemont CC member Derek Johnson (79 with eight pars) at 153, Bryant University sophomore Chad Bearce (77 with 13 pars) at 154, North Attleboro’s Justin Guimond at 155, defending champion Kolby Simmons (four double bogeys for an 81) at 156 and Triggs CC member Mike Douillette at 157.
Grant, among the final groups of threesomes to finish, waved a magic putter throughout — having five birdies, a trio on the backside (at No. 12, 13, 17). “I kept the ball in play, I hit it to the right spots on the greens and I made a lot of four-foot putts,” Grant said of his round.
Grant barely gained exempt status from the 2018 AAGA Open, finishing at No. 37, not having a round better than 79.
“I like to hit my driver, but I hit it only once because this course is so tight,” Grant said. “I scrambled a bit, but I hit a lot of greens in regulation and if I missed, I made a par. I expected to have an OK score here.”
Burgess survived two troublesome double bogeys (at No. 7 and 15, both with lost balls), finishing with birdies at No. 16 and 18 (a 30-footer).
“It was a rough go, I struggled early — it wasn’t easy,” the defending champion at the Crystal Lakes Golf Course (Burrillville, R.I.) said. “The greens were tough to read — there were a lot slower than Foxborough and a lot of the pins were on sloping plains. So if you make a mistake here, you get penalized. It’s tough to find the fairway, if you miss, you’re in trouble.”
Congdon similarly fashioned a pair of double bogeys (at No. 10 and 11, both hitting into hazards), but then finished with six pars and a birdie at No. 13.
“I hit the ball well,” the five-time Foxborough CC club champion said after playing the front side a 1-under-par 34 with six pars and two birdies (at No. 1 and 6).
“On this course, all you want to do is keep the ball in play, just keep the ball in front of you,” Congdon added. “I’m where I want to be.”
Which was the sentiment of a congregation of contenders.
“I knew how tight this course is,” Michel said of his round which included three frontside (at No. 1, 5 and 7) birdies. “I hit some bad shots and I hit some good shots. I knew that I had to make some birdies if I wanted to keep it close. I’m happy where I stand.”
Danko converted just one birdie chance (at No. 13) and played the final 12 holes at even par. “This was one of the tougher (pin) setups that I’ve seen here,” the former Norton High Lancer said. Take away a three-putt bogey at the No. 4 hole, Danko figured “that I should be able to attack, the greens were soft.”
Similarly, See had just one birdie (at No. 16) on his scorecard and played the final 12 holes at even par. “I started hitting my irons much better,” said the MHS Hornet, who had never played the backside at Wentworth Hills. “The par-5’s were short, so I hit my driver less — I played it safe. I knew after day No. 1, that if I could be around 75, I’d be in good position.”
Seybert was as steady as can be, with 15 pars on his scorecard and one birdie (at No. 5).
“I took a lesson from (16-time AAGA Open champion) Marc Forbes — play consistently off the tee, keep the ball in the fairway and hit the middle of the greens,” Seybert said, inking pars on all nine backside holes. On a tight course like Wentworth Hills, “you tell yourself just play steady and don’t make any big mistakes.”
59th Annual Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open
Third round at the Heather Hill CC, Plainville
Pairings and Tee times
9:00 a.m. -- Peter Danko, Mike Nyhan.
9:10 -- Tim Murphy, Ethan Johnson, Mark Metcalf.
9:20 -- Nick Calderone, Matt Wasserman, David Yurek.
9:30 -- Jason Hindman, Sean McHugh, Grant Certuse.
9:40 -- Marc Forbes, Brian Kronmiller, Brandon Nolan.
9:50 -- Matt Hogan, Evan Dean, Mike Farrell.
10:00 -- Dan Bukoff, Spencer Dumas, Chris Hanson.
10:10 -- Jim Dickinson, Dan Tinkham, Bert Bouley.
10:20 -- Tyler Sinacola, Ryan McGovern, Neal Boyer.
10:30 -- Jared Winiarz, Jim Devlin, Anthony Duva.
10:40 -- Kevin Willwerth, Mike Philipp, Billy White.
10:50 -- Peter Mulkerrins, Roger Bousquet, Mike Finocchi.
11:00 -- Steve Finocchi, Mike Pyne, Dave Turgeon.
11:10 -- Ben Sapovits, Kolby Simmons, Mike Douillette.
11:20 -- Justin Guimond, Derek Johnson, Chad Bearce.
11:30 -- Mike Michel, Shawn Seybert, Jason See.
11:40 -- Geoff Burgess, Ben Grant, Scott Congdon.
