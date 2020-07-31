PLAINVILLE — In their first attempt at qualifying for the 60th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open, not only did Joe O’Malley of Foxborough Country Club and North Attleboro High sophomore Jake Gaskin make the cut — the duo were also respective medalists on the courses they toured at Heather Hill Country Club during Friday’s morning rounds.
Paul Kearns, via Norton Country Club and Boston University, not only placed atop the leaderboard, he was the lone player in the field of nearly 140 participants to break par — shooting a sizzling 2-under round of 68 on the Middle and North Courses with four birdies.
During the morning rounds, 13 players who shot 78 or better on the North-Middle courses qualified with 12 players from the Middle-North course; and 12 from the South-North courses. During the afternoon round on the North-Middle courses, 17 players made the cut, including low scorer Billy Gaskin, a Heather Hill alumni who came in at 1-over-par 72.
Amidst a field of 133 starters were 42 players who had never played in the AAGA Open Qualifier.
O’Malley, a general manager at Fanueil Hall in Boston, moved to Mansfield and became a member of Foxborough Country Club. It wasn’t long before PGA Pro Lou Rivers and many other AAGA veterans at the club informed him of the tradition of the event and suggested he step to the first tee.
O’Malley is happy that he did, finishing at 2-over-par 73 to earn medalist honors, having 11 pars and three birdies on his scorecard. He played the frontside North Course, at even par 36 with birdies on the 498-yard, par-5 No. 4 hole and at the 370-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole.
“The guys at Foxboro said you got to play in this,” O’Malley said. “I heard a lot of good things, so I thought that I’d come out here and give it my best. I could have went lower.”
Other than a double bogey on the par-4 No. 5 hole on the Middle course, his backside round, O’Malley was solid off of the tee and with his approach shots. He birdied the par-4 No. 10 hole to erase a bogey he took at No. 9. O’Malley hit 11 greens in regulation.
“I got up and down a lot and other than the double bogey, I could have been even,” O’Malley said.
Having hit a few balls around Foxborough CC during the winter months and then hitting into a backyard net during the pandemic restrictions in March and April, the 38-year-old O’Malley found his swing and the AAGA competition to his liking.
“I grew up in Dorchester and didn’t know much about this area,” he said. “Then I moved down here in September and it feels at home.”
Playing a few recent rounds at Heather Hill, the home course of the Rocketeers golf team during the NAHS season, aligned Jake Gaskin with the rolls of the fairways and the greens, as five birdies attested to that.
“I tried to play as much as I could this week,” Gaskin said after turning in a scorecard that had nine pars on it. “During the school year, I play here every day.”
Gaskin played the South Course on the frontside, being at 1-under-par at the turn with birdies on the 334-yard, par-4 No. 4 hole (a 30-footer) then back-to-back birdies on the par-4 No. 8 and 9 holes.
“I was kind of spraying my drives, but I hit a lot of layup shots and tried to play smart,” Gaskin said, who did have double bogeys at No. 1 and No. 15. “On the backside, I had a couple of bad holes and tried to get through it. The fact that I know how stuff rolls out helped.
“Coming into this, not having played, I started shaky,” Gaskin said of attempting to bottle his nerves. “Ben Grant (the former Mansfield High ace, AAGA Open exempt player and Foxborough CC member) showed me what to do and what not to do. I play rounds with him a lot. I tried to finish strong.”
Kearns totaled a dozen pars during his round being consistent with his drives off of the tee and shot-making from the fairways.
Kearns knocked a quartet of short putts for birdies, on the 389-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole and 339-yard, par-4 No. 9 hole on the Middle Course and then on the 334-yard, par-4 No. 4 hole and 327-yard, par-4 No. 5 hole on the South Course.
“I did try to miss some short putts, but they went in the hole,” deadpanned Kearns of being the beneficiary of new guidelines for pins. “The flag stick actually helped.”
Kearns gained an exempt status for the 2019 AAGA Open, but missed the cut after 36 holes of play. Thus, he had to try to break 80 to present himself with an opportunity to return to the field, not having played Heather Hill in two years.
“Pressure? No pressure ever,” Kearns said of being level-headed throughout.
Kearns was at even par at the turn with five pars, two birdies and two bogeys. Then he toured the backside at 2-under par with seven pars and two birdies.
“I got some good bounces,” Kearns said of the No. 16 hole, “I bounced it off the tree, I’m in the middle of the fairway and got up and down. I survived. I would have no excuses to play bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.