FOXBORO — Foxboro Country Club hosted the first round of the 2023 AAGA City Open on Thursday with King Philip Regional High’s Ethan Sullivan prevailing as the leader after the first 18 holes.
Sullivan shot a 2-under par 70 with two birdies on a tricky front nine holes before bogeying twice on the back nine. He posted a birdie on the par-3 No. 17 and ended his round with a par for a one-shot lead over Brandon Goold and Daniel Bukoff.
Playing on his home course in his second year at the City Open, Sullivan, a senior at King Philip and a Sun Chronicle All-Star in golf last fall, felt confident going into the opening round after a strong showing in the AAGA Junior Championship where he was the runner-up.
“It’s the home course and I’ve been playing well,” Sullivan said. “I’ve been practicing a lot and I had a good showing at the Junior Open, shooting a 72. I’ve been practicing a lot and grinding, feeling good about my game. It felt good. Made a few pars and some up and downs, just started to get rolling from there.”
After a bogey to open the back half of his round, Sullivan settled in to take control of the leaderboard, something he is content in with still a lot of golf to be played.
“On No. 10, I made a bogey — my first of the day, but with the bogeys, you’ve just got to bounce back,” Sullivan said. “I made birdie on No. 11 and kind of kept it smooth from there. My time was coming, I’ve been working hard and working a lot. It felt good.”
With the tee times flipping in favor of Sullivan heading into Friday’s second round at Heather Hill Country Club, Sullivan will wait until 11:30 a.m. to extend his lead on a course that can bring low scores depending on the day.
Sullivan plans to take advantage of the late start and keep his ball, and confidence, moving through his next 18 holes.
“I’m excited,” he said. “We had the Junior Open there and played well. The later tee time, I’m going to get a good night sleep and get rested. Get a good warmup in. I know Heather isn’t (favorable to some), but we’ll see if we can keep today’s round rolling with a lot of confidence and keep it going.”
Trailing Sullivan are Goold and Bukoff, both at 1-under par. Goold carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine before opening the back with a bogey on No. 10. He ended up getting the stroke back with a birdie on No. 11, and scored par the rest of the way. Bukoff also carded three birdies through the first nine holes, but had three bogeys to enter the back at even. He carded birdies on No. 11 and No. 12, went even again with bogeys on No. 14 and No. 14, and got under par with a birdie on the final hole.
Behind both Goold and Bukoff is Mike Finocchi and Patrick Joyce at 2-over. Tim Grossman holds sole possession of seventh with a 3-over day and both Kyle DelSignore and Chad Bearce share eighth at 4-over. Two strokes separate those tied for 10th and 23rd, with a 10-over day from golfers putting them near the cut line at tied for 45th.
Defending AAGA City Open champion Dave Turgeon sits at 9-over, tied for 37th. He is tied with two-time City Open champion Bill White, who was third a year prior. Jared Winiarz, the runner-up from a year ago, is 4-over par and tied for eighth.
Although rain is forecast for Friday’s second round at Heather Hill, play remains scheduled to go on as planned in Plainville. The cut at the end of Friday’s round will be the top 50, including ties.
Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open
First Round
Thursday
at Foxboro County Club
Par: 72
Top 25
Player—Score
1. Ethan Sullivan—70
T2. Brandon Goold—71
T2. Daniel Bukoff—71
4. Kolby Simmons—72
T5. Mike Finocchi—74
T5, Patrick Joyce—74
7. Tim Grossman—75
T8. Chad Bearce—76
T8. Kyle DelSignore—76
T8. Jared Winiarz—76
T11. Charlie Baughan—77
T11. Tyson Laviano—77
T11. Shawn Seybert—77
T11. Paul Murphy—77
T11. Derek Johnson—77
T11. William Gaskin—77
T11. Joseph O’Malley—77
T11. Matthew Hogan—77
T19. Steve Finocchi—78
T19. Peter Mulkerrins—78
T19. Chad Lareau—78
T19. Jason See—78
T19. Brad Rao—78
T24. Kevin Cunniff—79
T24. Chad Correia—79
T24. Michael May—79
T24. Scott Martino—79
T24. Zach Walker—79
Second Round Tee Times
Friday
at Heather Hill Country Club
Plainville
7:00 a.m. — Kyle Potter, Bill Copley, Zach Walker
7:10 — Jillian Barend, Tyson Laviano, Shawn Seybert
7:20 — Lourenco Dasilva, Kolby Simmons, Paul Murphy
7:30 — Derek Johnson, Derek Johnson Jr., Dave Weeman
7:40 — Justin Guimond, James Dickinson, William Gaskin
7:50 — Steve Murray, Gavin Walsh, Hayden O’Connor
8:00 — Kyle DelSignore, Joseph O’Malley, Daniel Mills
8:10 — Dave Carvara, Cian Goulet, Mac Jacobson
8:20 — Chad Correia, Patrick Joyce, Peter Mulkerrins
8:30 — Justin Ciombor, Chris Hanson, Kevin Willwerth
8:40 — Matthew Hogan, Bert Bouley, Chad Lareau
8:50 — Matt Wasserman, Eric Hunt, Jason See
9:00 — Jared Winiarz, Michael May, Mackinley Garcia
9:10 — Dan Whiting, Mark Saunders, Brad Rao
9:20 — Greg Wiens, Darian Calverley, Caiden Alberigo
9:30 — Mike Derosier, Michael Doullette, Tom Raposa Jr.
9:40 — Cameron Martin, Ishan Kohli, Nick Thrasher
9:50 — Dillon Harding, Anthony Duva, Chad Bearce
10:00 — Charlie Baughan, Jason Hindman, Corey Stalters
10:10 — Curtis Mcneil, Kevin Cunniff, Cody Nieratko
10:20 — Joshua Colvin, Roger Bousquet, Greg Jacobson
10:30 — Mike Finocchi, Scott King, Steve Finocchi
10:40 — Brandon Goold, Matthew Wanless, Timothy Vierra
10:50 — Jayson Poirier, Ryan Dow, Erik Manchester
11:00 — Matt Moreshead, Richard Ringler, Nick Mattos
11:10 — Brian See, Thor Van Vaerenewyck, Tim Grossman
11:20 — Scott Martino, Daniel Bukoff, Evan Dean
11:30 — Shawn Watters, Ethan Sullivan, Peter Inglese
11:40 — Nora Charnley, Andrew Wilder, Bill White
11:50 — Neal Boyer, Dave Turgeon, Bob Beach
noon — Joe Corriveau, Evan Regan, Joseph Oram Jr.
12:10 p.m. — Ryan Doherty, Brian Kronmiller, David Yurek
12:20 — Ryan McGovern, Brendan McNamee, Brendan Vokey