To: Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner
From: Mike Kirby, representing golf fans across New England
Jay, the last time we talked was around 2006 when you, a young man from Belmont, were the tournament director for the Deutsche Bank Championship. TPC Boston was new on the scene, and you were among the people able to lift this new event to a high place on the PGA Tour.
That job was a springboard for you to your current position at the top of the golfing world.
Congratulations. I could tell then you are a very smart guy.
One thing I know is that you are open to improving the experience for sports fans, so I have an idea for you, first suggested to me by my friend Peter Gay. I’m sure it will be supported by golf fans across New England.
Bring the PGA Tour back to Norton next year.
Please don’t make the passionate fans of this region wait four years in between big-time golf events.
The PGA Tour did return to TPC Boston this weekend, the first time in two years. As you know, when the FedEx Cup was shortened from four legs to three, the decision was made to have the first event, The Northern Trust, alternate between New York and Boston.
New York played host last year, so the Boston market went without a PGA Tour event last year. Golf fans were excited about the return.
I think you know what happened next.
The coronavirus pandemic struck. The PGA Tour shut down from mid-March until early June.
Congratulations on being the first American sport to return to action, and to do it safely.
At first, just a few events were going to be held without fans. But the resurgence of COVID-19 left you and the tour with little choice but to keep spectators away for the remainder of the season. And that means New England golf fans couldn’t travel to Norton to see the world’s best players square off for $9.5 million in prizes. They had to watch on TV, just as they do for every tournament.
If you keep to the every-other-year schedule, New England golf fans will go without this FedEx Cup playoff event from 2018 to 2022.
Meanwhile, New York golf fans have had no shortage of major championship golf to enjoy. The 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 PGA Championship were both held on Long Island, at Shinnecock Hills and Bethpage Black, respectively.
Here’s another reason to switch the dates: New England golf fans will be able to witness a major championship firsthand (provided this virus goes away) in 2022. That year’s U.S. Open returns to The Country Club in Brookline.
Having a tournament in Norton next year will give us a chance to have at least one opportunity a year to see the game’s stars.
Look at what local sports fans missed this year: only the 12th score of 59 in PGA Tour history, by rookie Scottie Scheffler; a 60 by Dustin Johnson that included two eagles and a score of 27 on the front nine; and Johnson’s historic win at the event, by 11 strokes, certainly the greatest performance in FedEx Cup history.
Can you imagine the roars from the crowd, the chants of “DJ, DJ”? Instead, we got a quiet round of golf with no fans and no suspense. From a TV viewpoint, it was a little dull.
Jay, you know the passion of New England sports fans. Hey, you were born here. You root for the Sox, the Patriots. That passion runs through your blood.
Please don’t make New England golf fans wait two more years.
Bring the PGA Tour back to Norton next year.
