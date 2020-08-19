The Northern Trust, the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events, tees off at TPC Boston in Norton Thursday. So without further ado, here are the picks.
Won’t win
Tiger Woods: People remember that rousing 2019 Masters championship and think Tiger is back, but that was 16 months ago. Woods has played just four times in 2020, and has not been in driving range of the top of the leaderboard. A good goal for him this week, besides avoiding injury, is to stay inside the top 75 (he enters the FedEx Cup playoffs in 49th place) so that he can move on to the next leg of the playoffs.
Dark horses
Lanto Griffin: Did you know someone named Lanto Griffin is ranked 12th in the FedEx Cup standings? Did you know Lanto Griffin won the Houston Open? Did you know Lanto Griffin finished in the top 25 in half his starts this season? If you do, you watch too much golf.
Scottie Scheffler: A top candidate for Rookie of the Year, he’s had two third-place finishes this year and tied for fourth at the PGA Championship. Playing his best golf of the year recently.
Tom Hoge: Played very well at last week’s Wyndham Championship, except for the final round, so he may have found the keys to victory. After missing the FedEx Cup playoffs four of the last five years, he’s having a career year.
Might win
Billy Horschel: Just missed a victory last week at the Wyndham and is peaking, once again, for the playoffs. Came a wedge shot short of winning at TPC Boston in 2014 but still captured the FedEx Cup that year.
Xander Schauffele: Always seems to be in the mix during the playoffs and the majors. Runnerup to Rory McIlroy for last year’s FedEx Cup. Has been near the top of the leaderboard recently, but hasn’t broken through.
Tyrell Hatton: A European Tour player, he’s teed it up eight times on the PGA Tour this season, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finishing in the top six in four others. A nasty temper makes him difficult to watch.
A good chance
Bryson DeChambeau: TPC Boston is known as a course that favors long bombers. DeChambeau, the winner here in 2018, is now THE long bomber on the tour, thanks to a 40-pound muscle gain and frighteningly fierce swing. He could just overpower the field.
Justin Thomas: No. 1 on the Fed-Ex Cup list, No. 2 in the world golf rankings, the 2017 winner at TPC Boston, he’ll be the favorite for a lot of people. Playing well lately.
Rory McIlroy: Nobody has won three times in Norton. McIlroy, who won here in 2012 and 2016, only needs to heat up the putter to become the first. When he’s on his game, he’s the best in the world.
Will win
Jason Day: After battling a series of injuries, his game is finally trending in the right direction. He’s finished in the top seven in each of his last four starts. Plus, he’s played well at TPC Boston, placing second and third.
