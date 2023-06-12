NORTON — The 113th Massachusetts Open Championship teed off on Monday at TPC Boston with Xaverian Brothers High alumni and North Carolina State University freshman Joey Lenane leading the field after the first day.
Lenane’s 6-under par 66 saw him card three birdies on the front nine holes and three more on the back to give him the early advantage.
Sitting in second at 5-under is Jack Boulger, another Xaverian alumni and current University of Southern California golfer. Boulger had a birdie to start and end the front nine, and recorded an eagle on hole No. 12. He bogeyed No. 15 to drop a stroke, but had birdies on No. 11 and No. 18.
John Broderick, Brad Adamonis, David Pastore, Chris Wiatr and Nicholas Pandelena all are tied for third at 4-under par, while Matthew Campbell, Sean Fitzpatrick, Anthony Cavotta and Max Theodorakis all are tied for eighth at 3-under.
Plainville native and former PGA Tour player Jim Renner sits tied for 21st at 1-under par.
Round two tees off Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., with rolling tee times until 2:31 p.m. off both the first and 10th tees.