PLAINVILLE — With a field of over 130 and counting before the deadline struck for the field to file entries for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s qualifying round Friday at the Heather Hill CC, the Tournament Committee has advised participating individuals to adhere to the Mass. Golf Association’s health and safety guidelines.
“The field is way over what we expected,” AAGA Co-President Bob Beach said of entries being received hourly through the day on Friday in preparation for the pairings and tee times.
The 18-hole qualifying round will be played on all three courses at Heather Hill. Competition will be on the North and Middle courses, the Middle and South courses, as well as the South and North courses.
Players will begin going off of the first tee at 7 a.m. But, due to the large number of entries, a number of individuals will be asked to start their rounds in the afternoon to allow for players to move about the course in a fair and safe manner.
“We can’t fit them all for the morning rounds, so we’ve asked for some (hopefully 30) volunteers to play afternoon rounds so that we can get players moving along.
“We really want to emphasize to the players to adhere to the CDC and MGA guidelines,” Beach and Co-President Bob Gay added.
Players must adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines, and anyone feeling ill on the day of the qualifying round, or who has had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, should withdraw.
Players will be asked to refrain from using bunker rakes and touching flag pins.
Players are asked not to arrive to the golf course more than 45 minutes prior to their scheduled tee time, which will be announced Tuesday. The suggested flow should begin with the practice range, then to the practice putting green for the remainder of time before reporting to the tee.
Players are expected to provide their own PPE and other sanitizing materials. Masks should be worn at all times when proper social-distancing cannot be practiced. Hand sanitizer will be available in common areas.
In general, the only players permitted on the practice putting green should be the next two starting groups. Practice at the host facility after a player’s round is complete is prohibited.
Players should report to their starting tee immediately after the group in front of them has completely left the teeing area. Players are not permitted to use caddies under any circumstances, even including a family member.
“We understand that there are a number of logistics in this all, getting that many players to the course and completing their rounds,” Beach said. “It’s a very good thing on one hand to have that many people want to play, but at the same time, it could be problematic.
“We think that with all of the guidelines, we can still have a very successful and enjoyable experience for everyone.”
