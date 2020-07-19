PAWTUCKET — Until Saturday, Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary had won nine consecutive match-play matches to reach the championship of the 115th R.I. Golf Association’s Amateur Championship for a second straight year.
But a successful defense of his 2019 title ended on the 35th hole of competition Saturday at the Pawtucket Country Club, as Jamie Lukowicz rolled in a birdie putt on the par-4 No. 17 hole to close out the match and prevail 2-and-1 in the championship match.
“That putt Jamie made to win was the story of the day,” O’Leary said on the RIGA website. “Jamie made a lot of nice putts and I didn’t.”
O’Leary, a junior at the University of Notre Dame, never had a lead through the entire match. He trailed one down after nine holes and trailed two down after 18 holes, losing the No. 10 and 18 holes.
During the afternoon’s second 18 holes of competition, O’Leary cut the gap to one hole with a birdie on the par-4 No. 1 hole, but he immediately lost the momentum with a double bogey at No. 2. O’Leary dropped in another birdie putt at No. 4 to close the gap to one hole, but Lukowicz responded to win both the No. 5 and 7 holes, making the turn at three-up.
O’Leary made yet another surge by winning the No. 14 and 16 holes with pars to cut the gap to one with two holes remaining.
He had been the medalist for the qualifying rounds in 2019 and in 2020 — including a first-round course-record 61 this year.
O’Leary finished at even-par 69 over the first 18 holes, while Lukowicz was at 67.
O’Leary was bidding to become the 13th player in R.I. Amateur history to win two consecutive titles, while becoming the first player to win on his home course since 2001.
“I was hitting the ball well on the range and was loose — I hit the ball solid all day,” O’Leary added. “I didn’t have much fear when hitting my approach shots. This run I have had in this tournament has been a lot of fun.
“I left a few putts short or I just missed them. My speed on the greens is usually good. You aren’t going to putt well the whole week and I didn’t have it at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.