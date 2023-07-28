PLAINVILLE — It was a hot and muggy morning at Heather Hill County Club on Friday where the temperatures nearly felt like the number of area golfers hitting the links for the AAGA City Open qualifier.
The field of 111 entrants battled the sultry conditions in the one-round qualifier, dubbed ‘Black Friday,’ with a cut of 8-over par on the North-Middle and South-North courses, and 7-over on the Middle-South course.
Tim Grossman was the lone golfer to finish under par, shooting a 1-under 69 where he had two birdies on the Middle course. He started his back nine on the South course with a bogey, and then went on to birdie the 12th hole, posting a bogey on the 17th to bring him back to 1-under.
It was Grossman’s first time playing at Heather Hill in a long time, with his last outing coming in the City Open coming in 2015.
“It was fun,” said Grossman, a native of Foxboro. “I hadn’t played Heather Hill in probably 18 years. I hadn’t (played in the Open since 2015, so it’s been a while. It was exciting to play pretty well. Being a medalist was definitely a bonus and it was good to be back seeing the organizers of the City Open that I hadn’t seen in a long time. I was in a group ahead of one of my best friends and that was fun too. Just a fun time, but I’m more excited for the tournament.”
Playing in nearly 90-degree heat, Grossman finished before his friend, Brandon Goold, who was in the group behind him on the Middle-South course. Goold held a 2-under lead for part of the day before a double bogey on the final hole put Grossman ahead. Goold finished at even-par 70 with five birdies, a bogey and two double bogeys.
“I knew me and my buddy behind me Brandon Goold were kind of even all day,” Grossman said. “We were a couple under or one under and I assumed that was near the low. I didn’t know the low got a free exception in to the tournament until toward the end. I wasn’t totally sure, but I tried to keep up the pace and luckily just edged him out.”
Goold said an ambitious attempt to close out the round sank his chance to gain the top spot on the leaderboard, but noted that the battle with Grossman is friendly competition.
“Unfortunately I looked at the leaderboard, saw I was up by one, and tried to make a statement, make a birdie,” Goold said. “That unfortunately led to a double. I tried to beat (Tim) and unfortunately, it didn’t work out and three-putted it. It slipped away just a little bit. It’s friendly competition, we were just trying to qualify.”
Shooting the low on the North-Middle course was Matt Wanless at 3-over 74, followed by Matt Wasserman and Dan Whiting at 4-over 75. On the South-North course, both Derek Johnson Jr. and Zachary Walker tied for the lead with identical 3-over rounds of 74.
Among those narrowly missing the cut by one stroke were Nicholas Thrasher, Richard Ringler, Cian Goulet, Mackinley Garcia, Ryan Doherty, Jillian Barend, Peter Inglese, Gavin Walsh and Alex Dulski.
AAGA City Open Qualifier
Friday
Heather Hills Country Club, Wrentham
Qualifiers
North-Middle Course
+3 — Matt Wanless
+4 — Dan Whiting, Matt Wasserman
+5 — Kevin Cunniff, Gregory Jacobson
+6 — Dan Mills
+7 — Joe Corriveau, Michael May, Nick Matos
+8 — Laurenco DaSilva, Cody Neiratko, Bill Copley
Middle-South Course
-1 — Tim Grossman
E — Brandon Gold
+4 — Evan Dean, Joseph Oram Jr.
+5 — Corey Stalters, Roger Bousquet, Joshua Colvin, Kyle Potter
+7 — Connor Hayden, James Dickinson, Jason Hindman, Tim Vierra
South North Course
+3 — Derek Johnson Jr., Zachary Walker
+4 — Matt Moreshead, Mac Jacobson, Erik Manchester, Brendan McNamee
+6 — Charlie Baughan, Thor Van Vaerenewyck
+7 — Shawn Waters, Eric Hunt, Cameron Martin
+8 — Andrew Wilder, Mike Derosier, Tom Raposa Jr., David Weeman