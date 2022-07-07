The 114th Massachusetts Amateur will tee off on Monday at Concord Country Club and run through Friday as dozens of golfers battle for the prestigious state crown.
Notable area amateurs scheduled to play include Jared Winiarz of Norton, the University of Hartford golfer who will tee off at 8:25 a.m. from the 10th hole.
Winiarz shot a 1-under 71 at last month’s Mass Am qualifier at Ludlow Country Club to earn his return invite to the state championship,
Winiarz played in six tournaments in his junior season with the Hawks, making the lineup in four of the six. He had two top-15 finishes and went under par in three rounds. In his senior season, he had an eight-over par finish at the Yale Invitational, tied for 12th at the Hartford Wintonbury Hills Invitational and took a career-best eighth-place finish with a 3-under at the Hartford Hawks Invitational last fall.
Foxboro Country Club’s Chad Bearce will join the local field. Bearce, a Foxboro High graduate, carded an even-par 72 at Blissful Meadows Golf Club in Uxbridge to qualify. He is a regular at the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open, where he finished tied for 10th in 2021. Bearce placed 18th in 2020 and 14th in 2019. A member of the Bryant University club team, Bearce will tee off Monday with the first six to go out, starting off the 10th hole at 7:30 a.m.
Thor Van Vaerenewyck, whose home course is Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville, will tee off later in the day at 1:10 p.m. from the 10th hole. Van Vaerenewyck is another regular at the AAGA’s City Open, having played it for nearly two decades. In addition, Westwood native Dan Howard, who plays out of Norfolk Country Club, will be at Concord CC. Howard played his college golf at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
The Massachusetts Amateur champion from last year, Michael Thorbjornsen, will not play in this year’s event after winning 8-6 a year ago. The runner-up from last year, Matt Parziale of Thorny Lea Country Club in Brockton, will tee off at 8:47 a.m. from hole No. 1.
Tee times will begin at 7:30 a.m., and will roll on until 2:16 p.m. For each time slow a trio of golfers will tee of on hole No. 1 and hole No. 10.