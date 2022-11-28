PLAINVILLE — Longtime Wentworth Hills Country Club Grounds Superintendent and Attleboro Area Golf Association Hall of Famer Peter Ohlson retired this week, capping a long career on the area links.
Ohlson began his career at his hometown Norton Country Club, working with his father, Alex, who was a founding member of the AAGA along with Mal Wendell and George Fredette.
Ohlson then moved on to work with his father at Ballymeade Country Club in Falmouth after the course was sold, and ended his career at Wentworth.
He had been at Wentworth since its construction in 2000, taking the job to be closer to home. He was the sole superintendent through three changes in ownership at Wentworth during the past 22 years.
Ohlson was inducted into the AAGA Hall of Fame in 2006 and was a past member of the AAGA Committee, helping grow the game further for local golfers.