JANESVILLE, Wisc. — Former University of Rhode Island golfer Eric Marchetti of North Attleboro finished 31st at the Ray Fischer Wisconsin Amateur Golf Championship this past weekend.
Marchetti, a product of North Attleboro High School, had a final round 1-under-par 71 at the Janesville Riverside Golf Course and finished the 72 holes at 3-under-par 285.
Joe Weber, a 36-year-old dentist from Onlaska, Wisconsin, captured first place at 19-under-par 269, while John Kryscio of Lake Forest, Illinois, came in one shot behind at 18-under-par 270.
With all Illinois amateur golf tournaments canceled due to the corona virus, Marchetti who attends the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine in Chicago, opted to participate in the Wisconsin Tournament.
Marchetti had four rounds of 74 or better during all four runs. He qualified for the final 36 holes of competition among an initial field of 160 with rounds of 70 and 74.
Marchetti was a semifinalist at the 113 th R.I. Golf Association Championship Tournaament in 2018 for the second tie over the previous five seasons and again will be headed to the R.I. Open next month.
During his Rocketeer’s four-year varsity career, Marchetti took eighth place at the 2012 MIAA Tournament and won the 2013 Hockomock League Tournanent with a course reord 67 at the Granite Liks Golf Club.
At the Ray Fischer Tournament, Marchetti shot 71 with one of his three eagles during the tournament, a 3 ats the par-5 No. 4hole. He had 14 pars during the round.
Marchetti rolled his approach shot at at the 505-yard, par-5 No. 4 hole during the round, That short game enabled him to have 14 pars.
Marchetti started his competition with a 70 during first round. Despite having a 74 with nine pars on he first day, he inked 13 pars on his scorecard while having his first eagle at the pa-5 No 20 hole.
He shot 74 during his second round, having just nine pars, but had an eagle on the par-5 No. 10 hole. During the third round, Marchetti shot a 70 with 10 pars and four birdies.
