PAWTUCKET — Having barely arrived at Pawtucket Country Club on Monday with only a few minutes to spare for his late afternoon tee time to start the 115th Rhode Island Golf Association Amateur Championship due to a morning medical school examination, North Attleboro’s Eric Marchetti had an opportunity to advance to match play after two days and 36 holes of qualifying.
Playing in his sixth Rhode Island Amateur — his fifth straight, the former North Attleboro High and University of Rhode Island golfer had won four straight opening rounds of match play.
For just the second time, Marchetti had to head home early on Wednesday after losing four of his first six holes as he was never able to make a dent into the lead of Harry Dessel (Rhode Island Country Club), falling 5 and 3.
“He (Dessel) played well and kept it in the fairways,” Marchetti said. “You always want more, you expect more.”
Marchetti admits that medical school is more of a priority for him now than the physical and mental challenges of golf.
“With courses being on-line, I’ve been able to play more — I study and I can go practice,” said Marchetti, a first-year medical student at Rosalind Franklin University in Chicago. “I have a little time, but it’s not as easy as it used to be in high school and college.”
Defending tourney champion Andrew O’Leary of Norfolk, a University of Notre Dame junior, was the lone local golfer to advance to the Round of 16, claiming medalist honors with a 7 and 5 match play victory over Bishop Feehan High product Kyle Hoffman. O’Leary won the first three holes with a par, then a pair of birdies.
O’Leary did not have much time to celebrate as he is the first off the tee Thursday when he faces Kevin Blaser of Swansea CC at 7:30 a.m.
Hoffman, a member at the host club, deserved credit as he was forced to complete his qualifying round early Wednesday morning — finishing the final four holes with a birdie at No. 15, then three consecutive pars. Hoffman notched seven birdies to finish his round at even-par 69.
Marchetti, a member at Metacomet CC in East Providence, was coming off of a No. 31 showing at the Wisconsin Publinx Tournament two weeks ago.
“I was playing so badly with school and everything, I was practicing more than I was playing, Marchetti said. “That was the first time that I had played in a tournament since last July. I had zero expectations. I was barely playing any golf.”
It was a rude ouster as well for 2018 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open champion Kolby Simmons, who held a three-hole lead with three holes remaining, only to lose one up on the first “sudden victory” hole to Johnson and Wales University sophomore Nico Ciolino of Marlborough.
“He hit the shots coming in,” Simmons said. “We both didn’t play well on the front, but it could have ended quicker being three up.”
Simmons, a semifinalist in the 2019 R.I. Amateur, was stunned as Ciolino birdied the No. 17, 18 and first playoff holes to claim the victory. Ciolino laced a 56-degree wedge to within two feet of the flag at No. 18 for an easy birdie as Simmons’ 24-foot birdie putt from above the cup slid wide right to halve the match.
On the 389-yard, par-4 No. 1 hole, Ciolino laced a 52-degree wedge again to within two feet of the cup, while Simmons’ 28-foot birdie putt, pin high from the left, once again was a foot long.
Marchetti was playing from behind from the first tee, losing two of the first three holes as he bogeyed the par-4 No. 1 and 3 holes. Then the Moses Brown School junior, birdied the par-3 No. 5 hole and birdied the par-4 No. 6 hole.
Marchetti won just two holes, with a par at the 435-yard, par-4 No. 10 hole and with a birdie at the 308-yard, par-4 No. 11 hole.
But that surge quickly evaporated as Dessel won No. 13 with a birdie, No. 14 with a par and No. 15 with another birdie.
“I was only two down, but the turning point was at No. 8,” Marchetti said. “I had a short birdie putt, which I left short, which you just can’t do in match play. If I had made that, maybe things would have been different.”
Marchetti was a semifinalist in the R.I. Amateur two years ago. He will participate in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in two weeks, but will be unable to participate in the AAGA Open (a 2018 runner-up) due to commencing medical school studies once again in August.
“I was struggling off the tee, the quality of my ball-striking just wasn’t there,” Simmons said.
He was two-up after three holes, winning the No. 1 and 3 holes and was one up through 10 holes. Ciolino halved the match at No. 11, but then Simmons went par at No. 13, birdie on the 375-yard, par-4 No. 14 hole and par at No. 15.
“I made a little bit of ground,” Simmons said. “I was three up and then I just have to make pars coming in. At 16, I hit another bad drive and got away with it, but he wins that hole. At 17, I pulled the drive left again and got away with it. Then he hits a shot 15-feet short of the hole and makes a birdie putt. At 18, it was best drive that I hit all day and I figured just get on the green and give myself a chance and he rolls it in (for a birdie) again.”
Marchetti had a round of 1-over-par 70 on Tuesday and a first round score of 73.
“I came over here on Monday and tried to grind it out,” he said after returning to New England Thursday, then taking his exam on-line Monday for nearly two hours. “I was expecting a better result, it was a big grind.
“I am the more experienced player, but that’s the way that it goes,” Marchetti added. “This is the first time that I’ve lost in the first round since 2014, my first year playing. This is new territory for me going home early!”
