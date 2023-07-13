MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Matthew Naumec and Ryan Downes are two golfers who may be nine years apart in age, but who have bonded by playing together in western Massachusetts.
On Friday, they will be on the other side of the state, squaring off in the final round of the 115th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at Essex County Club.
Downes, the 17-year-old phenom and Vanderbilt University commit from Longmeadow, will play in his second straight Mass. Am. final match after coming up short last year at Concord Country Club, looking to become the youngest champion in the event’s history.
He will face Naumec, a 26-year-old former professional from Wilbraham, who earned his amateur status back last year. The two used to both play out of GreatHorse in Hampden, but Naumec has since joined Framingham Country Club while maintaining close ties to GreatHorse.
The two faced off last year at Concord. Despite losing the first two holes, Downes got the better of that exchange as he tied it by the turn and controlled things down the stretch.
“I’m sure he’s looking for a little redemption after last year,” Downes said after winning his Thursday semifinal over Joe Harney (Charles River Country Club), 4 and 2. “He’s going to give me a good hard match tomorrow I’m sure. There’s plenty of birdies out there, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Two weeks after losing at Concord, Downes ran away with the Ouimet Memorial Tournament title before announcing his commitment to Vanderbilt.
“I’ve worked really hard in the gym this winter to get a little stronger,” said Downes, a senior at Longmeadow High School. “I feel like, last year, my game wasn’t good enough to win. I didn’t have the stamina to compete in the 36-hole final and play how I wanted to. But today I feel like my game and stamina held up really well, and I think it’ll be fine tomorrow.”
Downes’ putting was excellent Thursday, making four birdies in his quarterfinal against Dedham’s Joey Lenane (KOHR Golf) en route to a 4 and 3 victory, then doing the same against Harney in the afternoon.
Naumec made the semifinals back in 2015 at Oak Hill Country Club, but that was in the process of being recruited. Now, the former Boston College standout appreciates the ability to still play on a high level.
“I take vacation days to go out and play these tournaments,” said Naumec, who was the Round 1 leader with a 3-under 67 earlier this week. “It’s just a pleasure to be out here. We do this for the passion of the game and love for the game. Playing professionally for two and a half years, it’s different. But now just the essence of golf brings us back, and it’s pretty great to do that at this place.”
Going up against John Broderick (Dedham Country & Polo Club), who annihilated the competitive course at Essex with an 8-under 62 on Tuesday, Naumec remained a cool customer, surely a trait of somebody who played in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
“I don’t think I did anything special,” Naumec said. “I feel like old Donald Ross courses it’s all about fairways and greens and using the contours the greens to your advantage and not missing in the wrong spots. I made a couple lucky putts coming down the stretch against John, and it was a great match. He’s a heck of a player. It was just lucky to kind of have some putts fall my way.
“You kind of have to do your own thing at your own pace,” he added. “I kept up my pace and my rhythm and I think it kind of helped me coming down the stretch. It felt a little bit calmer. And that’s something I learned throughout playing a bunch of these events.”