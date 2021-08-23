NORTH ATTLEBORO — Peter Mulkerrins was sitting in the parking lot of a strip mall in Bellingham shortly before noontime Sunday.
Mulkerrins was serving the greater good, restoring electric power to homeowners and businesses in southeastern Massachusetts as a Local 104 Union lineman for National Grid in the midst of Tropical Storm Henri.
Mulkerrins would have preferred to be walking the fairways and addressing his ball on the greens at Norton Country Club while contending for a championship at the 61st annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Open.
Mulkerrins was well within range of a title, but instead the 39-year-old Norton CC member will have to settle for a top-10 finish and an exemption entry for the 2022 AAGA Open.
As a result of drenching rains and high winds Sunday, the Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee had no alternative other than cancel the final round, just as it had done Thursday when Tropical Storm Fred washed out the opening round at Foxborough CC.
As a result, the 2021 AAGA Open will go into in the record book as a 36-hole tournament, the first since the very first AAGA Open in 1961 when Herb Anderson captured the title.
A winner-take-all three-hole playoff will commence at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, starting at the No. 1 hole on the North course of Heather Hill CC in Plainville
Billy White, the 2007 AAGA Open champion from Norton CC will step to the tee with Attleboro’s Shawn Seybert, a member at West Warwick (R.I.) CC, to contend for the championship.
Both White and Seybert completed the first two rounds of the AAGA Open, held at Wentworth Hills CC and Heather Hill CC, sharing first place with 1-under-par scores of 142.
Dhampion Brett Chatfield and Norton CC club champion Peter Danko were both one shot behind at even par after 36 holes. That duo and Mulkerrins were among the dozen players well within striking range of a chance to challenge for the championship — if there had been an 18-hole final round.
Mulkerrins had a 36-hole score of 5-over-par 148, six shots off the lead. He could only imagine how his Sunday would have went at Norton CC instead of fulfilling his commitment as a lineman in restoring power.
Due to Mulkerrins’ participation in the AAGA Open, he was not scheduled for duty over the weekend. The potential power of the impending storm and the likelihood of the final round of the AAGA Open being cancelled put him in a quandary.
His union was compiling lists of who would be available for duty and Mulkerrins informed his superiors that he might not be able to be called into service. But his “maybe” turned into an “I’ll be there” as the AAGA Tournament Committee met at 5 a.m. Sunday to determine a course of action or non-action and ruled that the proposed nine hole final round at the Norton CC be cancelled.
“They (Local 104) were putting a roster together, which has to be approved by National Grid, so that’s why it’s a big deal to say ‘yes,’ “ Mulkerrins said. “I told my boss on Friday, ‘no; because of my situation.
“If you’re not on that roster you can’t be out. Luckily, around 5:30 Sunday morning, I found out about the golf tournament and I was at work at 6:30. I called my boss and I drove as fast as I could to work.
“Your normal 9-to-5 job gets put on hold,” Mulkerrins added of the crisis. “So if you miss the boat for the storm, you might not get your 9-to-5 money. It’s great to work the overtime and help people out. But, if you’re unable to get there it can sometimes backfire on you.”
Mulkerrins was been a member of service crews up and down the Eastern seaboard, including his very first Hurricane, Katrina in 2005. He has been solving storm-related electrical issues for the past 16 years.
“It’s part of job of being a lineman,” Mulkerrins said.”It’s almost a guarantee — whenever there’s a storm, they call you in. Being a lineman is not as common as you think it would be, it’s a small community. With these large storms, it’s kind of all hands on deck.
“It takes a lot of people and a lot of trucks to cover an area. You can’t predict the weather.”
Mulkerrins placed himself in the conversation for a championship by sinking five birdie putts at Wentworth Hills during the opening round, finishing at 1-under-par 71. However, at Heather Hill, Mulkerrins did not ink a birdie on his scorecard and finished at 77.
Mulkerrins, a 2000 graduate of North Attleboro High, has placed himself into the championship conversation of late — finishing ninth last year with a 72-hole score of 304, 14th in 2017 and 11th in 2015.
“I’m trending in the right direction,” Mulkerrins quipped.
Mulkerrins was disappointed not to be playing golf Sunday.
“I didn’t play well at Heather Hill (a round of 77, with no birdies),” said Mulkerrins, dropped in five birdie putts at Wentworth Hills to finish at even par 71.
“I get it that they (AAGA) had to cancel, I understand,” Mulkerrins said. But, there was always that chance at the Norton CC where “it (scores) can go anywhere,” Mulkerrins added of the tight course and likelihood for both low and high scores. “You can have a blowup hole on any one of those 18 holes.
“You’ll never know now.”
