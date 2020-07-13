PAWTUCKET — Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary has never toured his home course at Pawtucket Country Club any better than he did Monday on the first day of 36-hole medal play in the 115th Rhode Island Amateur Championship.
O’Leary matched a course record that has existed for 50 years with an 8-under-par 61 to place his name atop the leaderboard. The defending R.I. Amateur champion inked seven birdies, with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 hole, and just one bogey in taking a five-shot lead over Nick Ciolino, out of Button Hole Golf Course (Johnson, R.I.).
With a breakfast of a chocolate chip muffin and a banana, O’Leary bettered his career course best by two strokes at Pawtucket CC where the tourney is being held for the first time in 18 years.
”I hit the ball well, I putted well — the big key is staying relaxed out there and keep your foot on the gas,” O’Leary said.”Of course, you feel comfortable on your home course. You’ve hit all the shots that you’re going to see out there.”
O’Leary was 4-under-par at the turn with birdies at No. 3 and No. 6, then nailed an 18-foot eagle putt on the 542-yard, par-5 No. 8 hole. O’Leary, a junior at the University of Notre Dame and a teammate of Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield (playing in the Southern Amateur at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas this week), had five backside birdies.
“After eight (holes) I knew that I could post a low number,” O’Leary said, with his lone damage being done on the 435-yard, part-4 No. 10 hole for a bogey. “I was feeling good out there, I didn’t want to get ahead of myself, and just stay in the present. I didn’t go to the first tee thinking that I was going to shoot in the 50’s.”
Among the other locals in the field, the pride of Tri-County Regional High (2005) and 2018 AAGA Open champion Kolby Simmons (Crestwood CC, four birdies, 10 pars) came in at 1 over-par 70; Seekonk’s Cam Moniz (Swansea CC, two birdies, 13 pars) came in at 1-over-par 70; former Dighton-Rehoboth High Falcon Sam Taraian (Pawtucket CC, two birdies, 12 pars) can in at 2-over-par 71; former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Eric Marchetti (two birdies, 10 pars) came in at 4-over-par 73; former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Kyle Hoffman (Pawtucket CC, one birdie, 10 pars) came in at 6-over-par 75; North Attleboro’s Mike Philipp (Pawtucket CC, one birdie, 10 pars) finished at 9-over-par 78; Wheeler School senior Ben Sapovits of Mansfield (Ledgemont CC, two birdies, six pars); AAGA veteran Chris Hanson (Ledgemont CC, 10 pars) came in at 11-over-par 80; two-time AAGA Open champion (2014, ’ 17) Scott Congdon (Foxborough CC, six pars) came in at 16-over-par 85.
Among other locals in the field, the pride of Tri-County Regional High (2005) and 2018 AAGA Open champion Kolby Simmons (Crestwood CC, four birdies, 10 pars) came in at 1 over-par 70; Seekonk’s Cam Moniz (Swansea CC, two birdies, 13 pars) came in at 1-over-par 70; former Dighton-Rehoboth High Falcon Sam Taraian (Pawtucket CC, two birdies, 12 pars) can in at 2-over-par 71; former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Kyle Hoffman (Pawtucket CC, one birdie, 10 pars) came in at 6-over-par 75; North Attleboro’s Mike Philipp (Pawtucket CC, one birdie, 10 pars) finished at 9-over-par 78; Wheeler School senior Ben Sapovits of Mansfield (Ledgemont CC, two birdies, six pars); Wannamoisett CCtwo-time AAGA Open champion (2014, ‘17) Scott Congdon (Foxborough CC, six pars) came in at 16-over-par 85.
O’Leary is seeking to become the first home course winner of the Rhode Island Amateur since 2001. He paired with Chatfield to win the RIGA Fourball Tournament title in June.
For his eagle, O’Leary hit his driver off of the No. 8 tee, down the middle of the fairway, leaving himself 225 yards in to the pin.
”I hit a 4-iron up to 15 feet and it was kind of a slider, right to left side and I came in side door for the putt,” he said.
The rest of the way, O’Leary was tried and true, three of his four birdies on par-4 holes, reaching the greens in two and having putts inside of 10 feet. After his lone bogey, he immediately birdied the 308-yard, par-4 hole. He came back with another birdie putt on the 186-yard, par-3 No. 13 hole.
”The 10th hole wasn’t even a bad mistake,” O’Leary said. “I just got a bad lie in the rough and punched it out 50 yards short of the green, I didn’t let that affect me — I was still playing well.”
O’Leary waved his magic wand on three consecutive holes in completing the par-69, 6,420-yard layout with birdies at No. 16, 17 and 18. “I got off to a good start,” O’Leary said of birdies at No. 3 and No. 6. “The greens had a nice speed, it wasn’t like you were going to lose it. They weren’t crazy fast, but they weren’t slow either.
”You don’t think about shooting 61 going out there — Pawtucket is a second-shot golf course,” said O’Leary. “There are some tricky hole locations and green tiers where you have to place your ball coming in with an iron. The greens have been really good this year and anyone who has a hot putter will be dangerous.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Leary was wondering back a few weeks if health and safety restrictions would allow Bay Staters to play golf in Rhode Island.
“At first, I was definitely nervous that I wasn’t going to be able to play with the travel restrictions for out-of-state residents,” O’Leary said. “That was a relief, because the decision wasn’t up to the RIGA. I knew that I was capable of shooting a low number, you just try to shoot as low as you can with what you’re given.”
The field of 126 players returns to the course Tuesday for the second day of medal play. The low 32 scorers will then advance to match play beginning Wednesday with a 36-hoile championship round set for Saturday.
”I enjoy the extra pressure,” O’Leary said of his start to defending his title. “It’s your home club, a little more is expected of you. It’s definitely pressure, but I embrace that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.