The Norton Fire Department came to the rescue Sunday.
Sports fans across America got to watch it on national television.
As CBS was televising the final round of The Northern Trust, the FedEx Cup playoff event at TPC Boston in Norton, cameras caught a caddie lying on the fairway just short of the ninth green.
The caddie, Scottie McGuinness, appeared to sprain an ankle.
While McGuinness’s player, Scottie Scheffler, was putting, five rescue workers from the Norton Fire Department surrounded the caddie, eventually lifting him on to a cart and driving him away.
One of the rescue workers told CBS the injury was only a muscle cramp, often caused by overexertion and dehydration. Temperatures approached 90 Sunday at TPC Boston.
McGuinness was brought to a cool place and given water to let the muscle relax.
Course officials quickly located a substitute for McGuinness: Eric Ledbetter, the assistant pro at TPC Boston, who carried the bag for Scheffler and no doubt provided some local knowledge.
Local charities win
On the day before play began in The Northern Trust, four PGA Tour pros teed it up at TPC Boston in a charity event, and two local non-profit groups were among the winners.
Abraham Ancer teed it up for the Hockomock Area YMCA and earned $50,000 for the North Attleboro-based organization.
Charley Hoffman, the winner at TPC Boston in 2010, tied for second and earned $62,500 for the First Tee of Massachusetts, which is based at the Links at MassGolf in Norton.
Cameron Champ won the event, played on the back nine, providing $125,000 to the Red Sox Foundation.
Marc Leishman tied with Hoffman, with $62,500 going to the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester.
Besides the nine-hole event, Champ won the longest-drive competition at the 12th hole and was closest to the pin on the 16th, earning $75,000 each for the Greater Boston Food Bank and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.
The money was donated by The Northern Trust and distributed on behalf of the players.
