NORTON — There will be professional golf at TPC Boston in August — just one week later than planned.
The Nothern Trust, a part of the annual FedEx Cup playoff series on the PGA Tour, has been switched to the week of Aug. 19-23 at TPC Boston in Norton in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by each of our tournaments, title sponsors and media partners to get us to this solution,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a conference call Monday.
“It’s a complex situation,” Monahan added. “We want to balance the commitments to our various partners with playing opportunities for our members — while providing compelling competition to our fans — but all of that must be done while navigating the unprecedented global crisis that is impacting every single one of us.
“Events of this size are not easy to move, and we are grateful to our TPC-Boston and our host organizations and title sponsors, who are making significant efforts in allowing us an opportunity to look forward to a return to the PGA Tour.”
However, that is tentative and predicated upon previously rescheduled PGA Tour events getting underway in response to national, state and local health concerns.
“The Boston community can be assured that the health, safety and well-being of all involved in the Northern Trust (event) remains our foremost priority as we move forward in planning for this year’s event,” said Executive Director Julie Tyson.
While the PGA Tour has a storied history of hosting FedExCup Playoffs events in Boston, this is the first time that The Northern Trust will be played in New England as part of a rotation with New York/New Jersey.
Through collaboration among the PGA Tour, the Augusta National Golf Club (the Masters), the European Tour, the LPGA, PGA of America and USGA, several changes to the professional golf schedule were announced on Monday.
As part of that collaboration, the PGA Championship — originally schedule for May — was moved to August, and the PGA Tour worked with its host organizations and title sponsors to move the Wyndham Championship and all three FedExCup Playoffs events, including The Northern Trust at TPC-Boston to one week later than their original dates.
“As we navigate through this unprecedented and fluid situation, the additional week provided with this change in date in the PGA Tour will assist in our preparations and pans for the FedEx Cup playoffs,” Tyson said.
The current calendar will have the PGA Championship being played Aug. 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
The Wyndham Championship is now scheduled for Aug. 10-16 at the Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C., followed by the TPC-Boston event.
The BMW Championship will now be played Aug. 24-30 at Olympia Fields CC in Illinois, followed by the PGA Tour Championship Aug. 31-Labor Day in Atlanta.
The Northern Trust is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA Tour season. The TPC-Boston hosted event will have a field of 125 players, with only the top 70 advancing to the end of the season tournament. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are among previous FedExCup winners in events held at TPC-Boston.
Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, The Northern Trust has generated more than $50 million for local charities.
