DEDHAM — Foxboro Country Club’s Jillian Barend battled the best Massachusetts had to offer this week in the 120th Women’s Massachusetts Amateur at Dedham Country & Polo Club, reaching the Round of 32 match play Wednesday morning.
Barend, a North Attleboro native who is a junior golfer at Siena College, was paired up with Pine Brook Country Club’s Rebecca Skoler for Barend’s first appearance in match play at the Mass. Amateur. Barend struggled out of the gate, dropping four of the first five holes, but rallied back from four down to win the seventh hole. Entering the back nine, Skoler held a three-hole advantage over Barend.
“I was definitely disappointed with my start,” Barend said. “I wanted to come out of the gate a little bit stronger. I knew with match play it’s not over until you run out holes and I knew I wasn’t out of it yet. I just tried to turn it on a little bit and get my focus a little sharper. I made a good birdie (on No. 13) and that helped give me some momentum. I felt I had my game back a little bit. I just missed a few puts early on that I feel like I should have made.”
Skoler again pushed her advantage to four, winning the 11th hole, but cooled off as Barend started to find her groove. Wins on the 13th and 15th holes put Barend in position to make it a close finish, but golfers sides pushed through 16 and 17 to cut the match short a hole, with Skoler winning by a two-hole margin.
“Unfortunately, I came up just a bit short,” Barend said. “I wish I could have made it go all the way to 18 and won, but it was a really great experience. Playing against Rebecca Skoler was awesome competition. She’s a great competitor. It was a great experience all in all.”
Barend had opened the tournament with a round of 81 on Monday, scoring a 41 and 40 over the front and back of the course, respectively. On Tuesday, she nearly matched her score from the day before, shooting a 42-38 for an 80. Through net stroke play, she scored a 21-over 161, for 22nd place. The cut for the field was at 25-over.
Fortunately for Barend, her week of golf does not come to a close. She will tee off on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Foxboro Country Club, her home course, in the Attleboro City Open as she continues her quest to play seven straight days of competitive golf over five different courses.
“These days have been challenging,” Barend admitted. “Playing at Dedham, it’s a really hard course. It’ll be nice to get to some familiar courses. Foxboro is where I’m a member at so I know it well. Heather (Hill) and Norton (CC), they’re right in the area as well. It’ll good to get back to some courses I am familiar with.”