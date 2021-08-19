PLAINVILLE — Ross Paquette was atop the leaderboard on the porch at Locust Valley Golf Course.
Having completed his early-morning first round at the 1983 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open, Paquette was gleaming as player after player in the field came into the clubhouse, attested to their scoreboards and fell in line behind Paquette.
That is, until torrential rain belted the area, leaving the AAGA Tournament Committee to halt play and had to cancel the entire first round due to the weather and unplayable course conditions.
Paquette became quite a footnote in the illustrious history of the AAGA Open. His name surfaced again Thursday as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the opening first round of play at Foxborough Country Club.
The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open Tournament has now become a 54-hole tournament. Due to the forecast for heavy rain and the likelihood of unplayable conditions for Thursday’s first round, the AAGA Tournament Committee opted to reduce the tournament to a three-day, 54-hole tournament.
The first round of play tees off Friday at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville, with the second round Saturday at Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
The AAGA Tournament Committee has also opted to cut the field to the low-50 scores and ties after two days and 36 holes of play for the final round of play Sunday at Norton CC.
“The last time that we had to cancel was 1983, nearly 30 years ago,” AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach said. “We struggled with rounds before, but this is only the second time that we had to wash out a round.”
The late Paquette brothers, Ross and Alfie, will never be forgotten. Their dad, Hector, operated Heather Hill CC where Aflie was a regular, while Ross was unattached and mostly played out of Locust Valley.
“We’ll never forget that too because Ross shot a 67 that day at Locust Valley,” Beach recalled. “He was one of the early starters and Aflie was the AAGA president at the time. So Alfie had to cancel the round with his brother being the first-round leader.
“What a situation! I’m not sure if he ever lived that one down.”
The AAGA Tournament Committee consulted with Foxborough CC pro Steve Fields on Wednesday on the weather forecast and course conditions.
“It was really our call,” Beach said of cancelling the first round. “The people at Foxborough didn’t tell us to play or not to play, but it was quite obvious that by 11 a.m. we’d have to have everyone off of the golf course.
“The rain forecast was that it was going to be heavy enough that it would be uncomfortable to play,” Beach added. “No. 2, there were heavy thunderstorms at least for an hour and then for three hours. So we’re not going to put people out there in that situation.
“It’s a committee decision. We didn’t want to have people go out at 7 a.m. and play 11 holes, call them off and then sit around and the whole round gets washed out. Or guys who show up at 11 for their tee times and find out that they can’t play until 3.”
Upon consultation with Heather Hill CC General Manager Elmo Finocchi and AAGA Tournament Committee member Steve Finocchi, the AAGA devised a plan where two of the available courses on the 27-hole layout would be able to host the complete field of players for Saturday’s second round.
The AAGA Open field would have been reduced to the low 36-hole scores and ties after 36 holes for the scheduled third round at Heather Hill on the North and Middle courses.
The management at Heather Hill agreed to commit to the added field (some 40 players) and course-load for Saturday’s third round in view of its already assigned league and personal tee times.
“We didn’t have a big enough window to sit in the clubhouse for four hours and go back out,” Beach said of cancelling the first round.
“After we made that decision (to cancel Foxborough), the Finocchi’s called us and said that they could re-work their tee sheet and take the whole field Saturday than just the 50 that we would have had after the cut,” Beach added.
“Bobby (Gay, AAGA co-president), the Finocchi’s, Peter Fontaine (the Heather Hill course superintendent) and myself got back on a conference call and we talked about how we think that we could do it,” Beach said.
At no time was there conjecture that the field would play 36 holes on Saturday at Heather Hill. The Finochi’s agreed to accommodate the AAGA and adjust their tee sheet with 27 holes available.
“This is a great outcome,” Beach said. “We’re lucky that we’re doing what we’re doing. It’s complicated, there’ a lot to it. You pay your fee and we didn’t want to have to cut people after 18 holes. All players will play 36 holes.
“It works out well for us and to have Heather Hill do that for us I really going over the top – that is way beyond being gracious. That is supporting area golf. That’s an unbelievably good gesture which allows all the players to play 36 holes.
“I’m not surprised. This is a better outcome than we could have anticipated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.