PAWTUCKET — For the second successive year, Andrew O’Leary is headed for the semifinal round of the Rhode Island Golf Association’s Amateur Championship.
It took the Norfolk native 35 holes to do so Thursday at Pawtucket Country Club as O’Leary won his quarterfinal round match, one up, on the 20th hole against Mike Hamilton of Kirkbrae CC in Lincoln, R.I.
Hamilton had birdied No. 18 to force extra holes before the duo both parred the par-4 No. 1 hole. O’Leary then nailed a birdie putt at No. 2 to win the match.
“It was all about resetting and getting ready for the playoff,” O’Leary said. “Those 18 holes didn’t matter anymore. I was happy that I was able to bounce back. A lot of people might have gotten upset, but that wasn’t going to help me at that point
“Knowing the greens is a huge advantage,” he added. “I have seen basically every hole location out here. So, I know which way it will break around the hole. I am a little more aggressive than most players who play here.”
O’Leary faced a two hole deficit after 10 holes, but managed to pull “all square” by winning the No. 12 and 13 holes with pars.
“Each time I got in trouble, I made sure I kept a level head and got back in play,” O’Leary said. “The person who stays patient will have a good chance to win this thing.”
O’Leary, the defending RIGA Amateur champion, took his first lead with a bogey at the 434-yard, par-4 No. 17 hole, while Hamilton inked a double bogey. However, Hamilton came back to knock in a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 18 to force extra holes.
O’Leary lost three of the first five holes against Hamilton, including the first two holes, but the University of Notre Dame junior managed to pull back to being one hole down at the turn, winning the 449-yard, par-4 No. 9 hole with a par.
O’Leary won his morning match 4 and 3 over Kevin Blaser of the Swansea CC. O’Leary won par-4 No. 1, 3 and 6 holes to take the early lead,
O’Leary lost only one hole, at No. 7. He knocked down a birdie putt on the par-4, 371-yard No. 12 hole and then parred the par-3, 186-yard No. 13 hole.
O’Leary had ousted Bishop Feehan grad Kyle Hoffman in Wednesday’s first round of match play for the 32 qualifiers. O’Leary was 3-under-par in the 13 holes contested against Hoffman in winning 7 and 5. “I know how good of a player Kyle is being from the same club,”O ‘Leary said of the two Pawtucket CC members.
“That was a lot tougher of an opponent than you expect as the No. 1 seed in the first round of match play,” O’Leary said. “I didn’t make any bogeys, so I didn’t give him any opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.