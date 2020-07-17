PAWTUCKET — Owning a competitive, championship mentality that was cultivated in the classroom at Xaverian High School and throughout the golf courses in the state, Andrew O’Leary has cultivated his craft as a player.
The Norfolk resident finds himself in the final of the 115th Rhode Island Golf Association’s Amateur Championship for the second successive year.
O’Leary, the tourney’s defending champion and No. 1 seed in the field of 32 matches, advanced to match play and scored a 3 and 2 victory over No. 4 seed Kevin Silva of Fall River, a member at Montaup CC, Friday at Pawtucket Country Club.
O’Leary will meet No. 3 seed Jamie Lukowicz of Agawam Hunt CC in East Providence in Saturday’s 36-hole championship match.
O’Leary, a junior teammate of Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield with the University of Notre Dame golf team, has weathered all kinds of course conditions and predicaments in advancing, matching a course record 8-under-par 61 (which dated back to 1970) during his first round of play and took control of his first match play during the first nine holes to oust Bishop Feehan graduate Kyle Hoffman.
O’Leary similarly started strong in a Round of 16 match with No. 16 seed Kevin Blaser, winning both 7 and 5. He survived over two hours of rain delays on Wednesday and came back Thursday afternoon to be extended to 20 holes before winning a quarterfinal match one up against No. 9 seed Mike Hamilton.
Oddly enough, all four top seeds — O’Leary at No 1, Wannamoisett CC’s Bob Leopold at No. 2, Lukowicz at No 3 and Silva at No.4 — all advanced to match play. Three were past champions. O’Leary, the 2019 champion beat the 2015 champion Silvia, while Lukowicz beat two-time champion Bob Leopold (2009, ’14).O’Leary beat Leopold last year for the the title.
“Tying the course record held by Les Kennedy (the late Pawtucket CC pro), to be a part of the history and get to the finals again means a lot to me,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary trailed just once in beating the 36-year-old Silva in the semifinals, and that was on the No. 1 hole when Silva had a birdie. O’Leary halved the match at No. 2 with a pair, while Silva had a bogey.
O’Leary won the No. 5 hole to regain the lead and then won both the No. 11 and 12 holes to go three up. O’Leary closed out the match at No. 16 with a pair, while Silva had another bogey.
