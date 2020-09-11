NORTH ATTLEBORO — Joe Oram was surrounded by well-wishers — and he did not even capture first place in either the net or gross divisions of the annual Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Senior Championship Tournament Friday at Chemawa Golf Course.
Even better, the Mansfield resident who traverses the links at the Norton Country Club not only hit a hole-in-one, he aced his second hole-in-one in two weeks on Friday, the fourth of his career.
Using a 3-hybrid club while standing on the tee at the 180-yard, par-3 No. 14 hole, Oram swung, watched his ball fly and roll into the cup.
Oram had the third hole-in-one of his career two weeks ago at the No. 12 hole at Norton Country Club.
“I played decent,” Oram said of his 74 over 18 holes of gross competition Friday, with a net score of 75 in the 60-69 age division. Oram finished with 10 pars to with a birdie on the 285-yard, par-4 No. 17 hole.
“The other three holes-in-one were all at Norton, this one I could see it,” Oram reflected of his ace. “I said to the other guys (Scott Campbell, Larry Kissell, Steve Sousa in the foursome), ‘That just went in.’ One of the guys pulled out his range-finder and said, ‘Yup, it went in.’
“No matter what you shoot, anywhere, anytime that someone makes a hole-in-one, it’s special. Everybody is yelling, coming up to you, it’s fun. It was a pretty good round.”
Oram plays four or five days a week, but missed the cut for the 2020 AAGA Open after playing the first two days at Heather Hill CC and Wentworth Hills Golf Course.
Oram played high school golf at Walpole High (class of ‘76), “the first year that the Walpole Country Club was ever opened on Baker Street,” he said. “That’s the thing about golf, it’s always different — it’s never the same. And this tournament, it’s all about the camaraderie. When you get to 60, 70, 80 (years of age) and Mike Cosentino at 90, golf is so much fun.”
Billy White of Norton CC, who was the 2007 AAGA City Open champion, captured medalist honors on the 4,950-yard layout with a 2-under-par round of 67. White inked 14 pars and one bogey on his scorecard while dropping in frontside birdie putts at the par-4 No. 2 hole and the par-5 No. 7 hole, while concluding his round with a backside birdie at the 420-yard, par-5 No. 18 hole.
Moreover, 91-year-old Mike Cosentino, the pro at Heather Hill CC in Plainville, broke his age and won the Legends Division, finishing his round with an 80.
“No birdies this time, but golf keeps me moving,” said the long-time ambassador of the game, coach at King Philip Regional High and mentor to a myriad of players of ages.
Ted Soukatos shot a reduced round of 69 to win the 80-89 age division, while Henry Metcalf was the No. 1 net scorer at 70 in the 70-79 division. Jerry Kates shot a net 68 to win the 60-69 division, while Patrick O’Hara and Lawrence Walden shared top honors in the 50-59 division at 70.
Another spectacular round was turned in by North Attleboro’s Dan Deyesso, who notched seven birdies and finished at 2-over-par 71. The runner-up in the club championship at Rehoboth CC, Deyesso played in the Wednesday Night League at Heather Hill CC and maybe just one or two other rounds at the most during a routine week. Deyesso was the No. 3 net finisher in the 60-69 age division.
“This is a fun event, whether I score well or not,” Deyesso said of the friendships evolved over the years in AAGA tournaments.
He started playing the game at the age of seven, dropped swinging the clubs while tending to family duties and then re-booted his interest in the game.
“This is a tight course, the course is always in great shape and you have to keep the ball in the fairway,” Deyesso said after having four bogeys and a double bogey on the frontside. Then his putter became a magic wand with backside birdie putts at No. 10, 11 and 12, then 14, 16 and 18.
“The challenge of golf is that every day is different, the weather is different, the courses are different and you always believe that you have your best round of golf in you. When I don’t have that feeling, I’ll start training my grandson.”
Another ace of a player was 52-year-old former Bishop Feehan High hockey and baseball player Todd Barbato (Class of ’86) of North Attleboro, who survived his round with a 75, having 10 pars, one birdie, no lost golf balls and no respiratory issues — finishing among the top five net scorers in the 50-59 division.
Like Oram, Barbato also has two holes-in-one to his credit,
“Eight days apart, Columbus Day and the following Saturday at the Norton Country Club,” Barbato pointed out. “It’s kind of funny, but I didn’t play a round of golf until I was 30. I said to myself, ‘I’ll try it.’ It was so hard to play at first because I didn’t know anything about it.”
He could swing a baseball bat, being a member of coach Peter Galligan’s 1982 MIAA Division 2 State runner-up Shamrock baseball team and unleash his hockey stick, skating for the late Shamrock coach Reid Braga. Golf was harder than learning a second language said the former Norton CC member.
“I grew up playing hockey and baseball — nobody played golf,” said Barbato. “Then I took a lesson and I couldn’t get enough of golf. You can’t just jump out there and hit the ball, it takes a long time to get somewhat good at it.”
He notched seven backside pars to salvage a good score.
“At the beginning, breaking 90 was a big deal,” Barbato said. “It was a good day, I can’t complain. It’s a great event, playing with my buddies. The hardest part is just keeping your head down and learning to manage your way around the course.”
