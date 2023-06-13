NORTON — The second round of the 113th Massachusetts Open Championship produced a new leader on Tuesday at TPC Boston.
David Pastore of Stamford, Conn., followed up his Day 1 round of 68 with a 66, giving him a two-shot lead with a 10-under score of 134 going into Wednesday’s final round. In tow behind him is amateur John Broderick at 8-under, shooting a 68 for the second straight day.
Kyle Gallo, Brad Adamonis, Nicholas Pandelena and Mike Van Sickle all are tied in third at 7-under while Max Theodorakis and and Chris Wiatr share seventh with a two-round score of 6-under par.
Day 1 leader Joey Lenane carded a 73 to drop him to tied for ninth at 5-under par, a position her shares with yesterday’s second-place scorer Jack Boulger and Berk Harvey.
Plainville’s Jim Renner made the cut with a round of 23 to put him tied for 34th at even par. The cut for the second day was 3-over par.
Times for the third round of action start at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and roll from the first hole and the 10th hole until 8:58 a.m.