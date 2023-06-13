QHS Pep
Plainville golfer Jim Renner watches his ball after his tee shot on the third hole during Tuesday’s second round of the Massachusetts Open at TPC Boston in Norton.

 Martin Gavin / for the sun chronicle

NORTON — The second round of the 113th Massachusetts Open Championship produced a new leader on Tuesday at TPC Boston.

David Pastore of Stamford, Conn., followed up his Day 1 round of 68 with a 66, giving him a two-shot lead with a 10-under score of 134 going into Wednesday’s final round. In tow behind him is amateur John Broderick at 8-under, shooting a 68 for the second straight day.

Kyle Gallo, Brad Adamonis, Nicholas Pandelena and Mike Van Sickle all are tied in third at 7-under while Max Theodorakis and and Chris Wiatr share seventh with a two-round score of 6-under par.

Day 1 leader Joey Lenane carded a 73 to drop him to tied for ninth at 5-under par, a position her shares with yesterday’s second-place scorer Jack Boulger and Berk Harvey.

Plainville’s Jim Renner made the cut with a round of 23 to put him tied for 34th at even par. The cut for the second day was 3-over par.

Times for the third round of action start at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and roll from the first hole and the 10th hole until 8:58 a.m.