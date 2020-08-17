ATTLEBORO — There have been many more than 59 stories collected through the 59 years that the Attleboro Area Golf Association has conducted a championship tournament to determine the area’s best individual golfer.
From Highland Country Club and Locust Valley Golf Course they came, from the Norton and Foxborough country clubs, players from Mansfield and Rehoboth, and the legendary learning experiences assembled at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
There are millions of stories through the lengthy history of the AAGA City Open, from the final round heroics to the individuals who have helped to create one of the most unique experiences and golf tournaments in the state.
The 60th edition of the AAGA City Open begins Thursday, with the first round of the four-day, 72-hole competition to tee off at Heather Hill CC. For many a player in the field, who have been playing in the AAGA City Open for up to four decades now, the life-lasting friendships and experiences are more valued than the numbers posted on the scoreboard.
AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach recalls being a 16-year-old playing in his first AAGA City Open with legendary Mal Wendell, one of the founding fathers of the tournament and proprietor at Locust Valley Golf Course with two-time champion Dave Lemaistre.
“I remember the first four holes distinctly, I was scared to death,” Beach recalled of his 1964 AAGA Open debut. “I was petrified being paired with them. On the fourth hole at Locust Valley, Dave Lemaistre made an ‘eight’ and he walked calmly off the green. So I’m saying to myself that if this guy can make an ‘eight’, I can do it and it calmed me down.”
Beach recalled many a “larger than life” player in the field and the crowds that showed up from weekly men’s leagues to support one of their own.
“All these guys who worked in the shops locally, they played in leagues at night and they all rooted their guys on — it was a big deal,” Beach said.
“There was Charlie Paul who would paint his shoes the color of his pants. If he was wearing yellow pants, he’d paint his shoes yellow. And Rollie Charette, a wonderful player, he was a cab driver, and Art Pina. There were so many characters back then. But when you’re a kid, everybody is a character.”
The field will begin play Thursday at 7 a.m. under Massachusetts Health Dept. and Mass. Golf Association guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second round will be staged Friday, also in Plainville, at Wentworth Hills CC. After two days and 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties. The third round will commence Saturday at Norton CC, while the final round will be played at Foxborough CC.
Two players who espoused “character” of the highest regard were Jimmy and Billy Vine, the products of King Philip Regional High who grew up at Heather Hill CC, along with defending AAGA Open champion Derek Johnson.
Billy Vine was an eighth grader when he first tried to qualify for the AAGA Open.
“This is like ancient history now,” said Billy, who went on to win three AAGA City Opens (1993, ’96, ’98).
His brother Jimmy was a top-10 finisher, finishing eighth in 1971 when he was a junior at King Philip High, and playing in a final day threesome with tournament titlist that year Dave Adamonis and Marc Forbes.
“He was 16 and I was 14 and I caddied for him,” Billy recalled of their early days in the AAGA City Open. “You always wanted to be part of the City Open. For a young kid, growing up at Heather Hill, to play in the Open was a biggie. It has always been a fun tournament to play in.”
Billy Vine surmises that the COVID-19 pandemic forced many a former player to dust off their bags and begin hitting a golf ball again.
“It was one of the few things that you could do,” he said.
Jimmy Vine distinctly remembers being in fifth place heading into the final round of the 1971 AAGA Cit Open.
“It has always had such a rich history,” Jimmy said. “Back then, we had big crowds too, there were over 100 people following us every hole. And everyone has always been so supportive for sure.”
He would often play his round of golf in his bare feet — another story to be told for sure.
“Back then, guys used to put the golf ball in their mouths to clean it,” Jimmy recalled. “Most of the courses didn’t have ball-washers.”
Forbes, a 16-time champion, is the recent Senior Tournament champion at his home club, Wannamoisett CC in Rumford, R.I.
“I’m enjoying my golf a lot more,” Forbes said of accessibility to golf courses under COVID-19 health and safety restrictions while not being able to play until June due to inter-state travel restrictions.
Forbes was 16 years old when he played his first AAGA Open. Back then, it was a three-day, 54-hole tournament and he missed the cut after the first 18 holes.
“That was the only time that I missed the cut,” said Forbes, who finished among the top 30 in the 2019 Open to gain an exempt status. “In the old days, there was an award given at the end of the tournament to the club that had the lowest score too, the low four individual scorers.
“There was always that rivalry there, but it’s always been a great atmosphere at the Open. Everyone is rooting for everyone,” Forbes added of Norton CC members supporting Highland CC members, and Heather Hill CC players wanting to play rounds with their buddies from the Locust Valley Golf Course.
There were 40-plus individuals that were first-time entries to the qualifying round for the 2020 AAGA Open at Heather Hill, an indication of the interest in the tournament and its widespread appeal and also a perk in the number of playing rounds with other athletic activities being restricted.
“It’s a terrible virus to keep this all in perspective, but golf courses have had more rounds played this year than in the past three to five years,” Forbes said. “People are getting out there and playing. The Open is going to be different this year because of the corona virus with people not being allowed on the course or hanging around the clubhouse. It will still be a wonderful tournament, it’s special!”
AAGA Tournament Committee member Mike Michel, via the golf programs at Bishop Feehan High and Rutgers University, has been a tournament regular for a quarter century.
“I was 14 years old when I first tried to qualify — I thought that the Open was so cool,” Michel said of the four days on four different courses and the friendships he has developed since. “We have a kid, 13-year-old Tyson Laviano, whose father (Mark, a former North Attleboro High standout) I know playing in it. How many tournaments can have a 13-year-old playing with grown men and have a shot to win it?
“Obviously, I care greatly about the AAGA, it’s become a staple of my summer,” Michel added. “And I’m so proud of how well the AAGA handled the qualifying round (at Heather Hill CC) and the relationships that we have with our partners (Heather Hill, Wentworth Hills, Norton CC, Foxborough CC). I think everyone is thankful that we’re having an Open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.