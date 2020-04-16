NORTON — The Northern Trust tournament has been officially slated for Aug. 17-23 at TPC Boston as the PGA Tour hopes to finalize its tournament calendar in concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday in consultation with participating courses
“Our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” Monahan said. “The announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future.
“But, as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”
The PGA Tour had previously targeted the week of the Charles Schwab Challenge May 18-24 as the restart of the season, which has been suspended since The Players Championship was cancelled on March 12.
The announcement on Thursday delays that re-start timeline three weeks to June 8, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Aditional tournament swere repositioned between then and the season’s conclusion, which is the PGA Tour Championship, ending on Labor Day.
The PGA Tour plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public. The Tour will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.
According to Monahan, the PGA Tour will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved.
All three events that were previously scheduled between May 18 and June 8 — the Charles Schwab Challenge (June 8-14 in Fort Worth, Texas)e, Rocket Mortgage Classic(July 2-5 in Detroit) and The Memorial (July 13-19 in Dublin, Ohio) — have been moved to later dates.
The RBC Heritage, originally slated for this week (April 13-19) but canceled on March 17, has been added back to the PGA TOUR schedule in the week formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, which, as previously announced, has been postponed to September.
The Travelers Championship, held annually at TPC River Highlands Course in Cromwell, Conn., will now take place June 22-28
The Charles Schwab Challenge (120 players), RBC Heritage (132 players) and the Memorial Tournament (120 players), will all see their respective field sizes increase to 144 to provide additional playing opportunities for PGA Tour members.
The World Golf Championship, originally slated for June 29-July 5, was moved to July 27-Aug. 2, the PGA Championship in San Francisco is now Aug. 3-9 and the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina is now Aug. 10-16 in the week preceding The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.