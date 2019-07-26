PLAINVILLE — When Janet See dropped off her sons, Jason and Brian, at Heather Hill Country Club early Friday morning, the positive expressions on their faces and energy abounded from the Mansfield High Hornets.
When she returned, there was a smile on the face of Jason and a frown on the face of Brian.
Jason was one of 53 players who qualified during the 18 holes of competition in the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open Qualifying round.
For Brian, he was one of the other 50-plus players who would be returning to the practice range and to the putting greens, to play more rounds and better prepare themselves for the 2020 AAGA Tournament.
Jason inked four birdies to finish as the No. 2 scorer overall at even-par 71 among the players on the North and Middle courses, qualifying for the AAGA Open for the first time in two tries, while his brother played the same holes and finished with an 88.
On the Middle-South courses, Foxborough CC’s Paul McCarey of Sharon made a triumphant debut by taking home medalist honors with an even-par 70, a round which included two birdies and a chip-in from 30 yards out on the par-5, 518-yard No. 3 hole on the South side.
McCarey was one of 18 players from those 18 holes to reach the AAGA Open, which begins on Aug. 15 on his home course. McCarey was one of two players, joining former Sharon High coach Thor VanVaerenwyck of Plainville at 73, to break 75 over those 18 holes.
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Chad Lareau, now living in Tiverton, R.I., delivered a medalist round of 3-under-par 68 over the layouts of the North-Middle courses. Lareau had 11 pars to go along with five birdies, three on the North course.
Lareau was one of 18 players from the North-Middle courses to qualify for the first two days of the AAGA Open, and one of three players to match or break par during the round with Ryan McGovern and See both coming in with even par rounds of 71.
A pair of AAGA tournament veterans, North Attleboro High product Justin Guimond and Attleboro High grad Chris Hanson, shared medalist honors in the field on the South-North courses, with both finishing at even-par rounds of 71. Guimond had nine pars on his scorecard to go along with five birdies (three on the North course), while Hanson had 12 pars to go along with three birdies and three bogeys.
“It’s not how I choose to spend my vacation, but I’m the unpaid Uber drive,” Janet See said of driving and chaperoning her two sons to courses in southern New England to play golf, as both possess only their learners driving permits.
“It was not a good day,” Brian See said after coming in with a non-qualifying score of 88 on the North-Middle Courses in his first year of attempting to qualify for the AAGA Open.
Brian suffered a stress fracture in his back while playing AAU basketball in the spring of 2018 and missed out on both the fall golf season and winter basketball season for the Hornets, beingout of action for 10 months
“The pain in my back, I couldn’t swing all day,” he said. “This has been the worst week for me in the past two months,” he said.
He played in a NEPGA Junior Tournament at the Agawam Hunt CC (East Providence, R.I.) having rounds of 79 and 81 and that was after another at the New Bedford CC, posting rounds of 78 and 82.
“Everything was bad, I couldn’t make a full swing,” Brian See added. “I was thinking about withdrawing, but I tried to gut it out. My back acts up on me every once and a while and today was one of those days — one of the worst. I just started swing a golf club three or four months ago.”
Jason See, who advanced to the semifinals at the Norton CC Club Championship, notched three birdies on his frontside, the North course (No. 2, 3, 6) chipping in at No. 3 from 15 yards out and one more birdie the Middle Course, driving the green at 339-yard, par-4 No. 9 hole. He also had 10 pars.
Both See brothers play golf or practice every day, often playing 36 holes each day on weekends.
“Plus there are tournaments, we play as much as we can,” Brian said coming off of rounds of 77 and 79 at Agawam Hunt, preceded by two rounds of 77 at New Bedford to finish in the top 10 of that NEPGA event.
“We don’t play spring sports, so that’s a lot of golf for us,” Jason said. “We play five or six times a week. I hit the ball far enough, I’m one of the longer hitters. I work a lot on distance control. For me, it’s mainly consistency — not having doubles (bogeys), staying away from the big score and not having rounds that I blow up.”
“We’re both going for college scholarships so we play a lot of tournaments,” he added. “My mom’s great with it, she takes a lot of time off to get us to tournaments. She deserves all the credit. We talk golf a lot, we help each other a lot.”Next week, Janet See loads the golf bags into the car, Jason and Brian jump in and it’s off to the three-day Boys Bay State Tournament at LeBaron Hills in Lakeville.
Former Highland CC women’s standout Barbara Young, their grandmother, introduced the See brothers to the game during their visits to her in North Carolina.
“She had us on the golf course when we were four, five years old,” Jason said. “If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t be playing golf today. That’s all we did, we’d play golf all day and we just loved it.”
