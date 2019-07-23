ATTLEBORO -- A field of 110 players will assemble at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville Friday for the qualifying round of the Attleboro Area Golf Association Open.
The low-50 scorers and ties will advance to the first round of the AAGA Open Aug. 15 at Foxborough Country Club.
Thirty-eight players will compete on the North and Middle courses at Heather Hill. Thirty-six players will contest the Middle and North courses, while another 36 players will test their skills over 18 holes on the South and North courses.
"This will be a very competitive field," AAGA co-president Bobby Beach said of the depth and strength. "We have a lot of younger players and I think was helped was that was the first year that we did applications on-line."
Players are requested to be at their respective No. 1 holes 10 minutes prior to their tee times to review course rules with the AAGA Tournament Committee.
Attleboro Area Golf Association Open Qualifying Tournament
Friday, Heather Hill Country Club, Plainville
North-Middle Courses Tee Times and Pairings
7:00 a.m. -- Rob Hermann, Mike Adams, John Lieneck.
7:10 -- Paul Malcolm, Mike Valade, Kyle Potter.
7:20 -- Mark Troiano, Bill Copley, Jacob Sapovits.
7:30 -- Peter Gordon, Cam Nye, Lou DaSilva.
7:40 -- Aaron Poillucci, Jason See.
7:50 -- Tyler Letendre, Brian See, Adam Lareau.
8:00 -- Jeremiah Sullivan, Matt Hogan, Kevin Dittmeier.
8:10 -- Tim Murphy, Kris Carrier, Glenn Mattos.
8:20 -- Dan Mills, Chad Lareau, Keith Nalbach.
8:30 -- Paul Harris, Greg Wiens, Ryan McGovern.
8:40 -- Dan Varney, Mitch Foster, Peter Danko.
8:50 -- Jared Moura, Matt Wasserman, Greg Corbett.
9:00 -- Ryan Dow, Keagin Larkin, Keagin, Anthony Manganaro.
Middle-South Courses Tee Times and Pairings
7:00 a.m. -- Nick Calderone, Brett Davison, Scott Page.
7:10 -- Thor Van Vaerenewyck, Scott King, Dave Schriever.
7:20 -- Tyson Laviano, Robbie Hoffses, Eric Hunt.
7:30 -- Paul LaVallee, Paul, James Graham, Kyle DelSignore.
7:40 -- Mike Nyhan, Derek Barber, Brendan Raymond.
7:50 -- Anthony Pirri, Joe Oram, Sr., Richard Ringler.
8:00 -- Evan Dean, Paul McCarey, Brian Grant.
8:10 -- Jim Devlin, Liam Timmons, Parker Silva.
8:20 -- Jason Hindman, Dan McLoughlin, Matt Treannie.
8:30 -- Amos Cruz, Geno Leco, Josh Fortier.
8:40 -- Mike Derosier, Russ Franceschini, Matt Fossella.
8:50 -- Tom Raposa, Jr., Justin Strom, Pat McLoughlin.
South-North Courses Tee Times and Pairings
7:00 -- Matt Comstock, Ross Salotto, Justin Guimond.
7:10 -- Mark Mesmer, Tim Willwerth, Dan Bukoff.
7:20 -- Larry Kissell, Jack Hanson, Jared Curran.
7:30 -- Brendan Loomer, Drew Corcoran, Tom Ihley.
7:40 -- Brent Cunniff, Greg Valade, Andrew Belastock.
7:50 -- Mike Perrotta, Nick Cruise, Beau Jacques.
8:00 -- Tim Walsh, Chris Hanson, John Brunelle.
8:10 -- Dean Santangelo, Liam Costello, Kevin Foley.
8:20 -- Dylan Sulham, Mike Farrell, Shawn Cunningham.
8:30 -- Eric Anzlovar, Jack Rounds, Tom Phillips.
8:40 -- Kyle Rivet, Zach White, Dave Morrill.
8:50 -- Dave Weeman, Darian Calverley, Brendan Nolan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.