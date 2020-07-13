NORTON —There will be no gallery ropes when the PGA Tour returns to TPC Boston in August.
That’s because there will be no galleries.
Tournament officials announced on Monday that The Northern Trust will be played without spectators at TPC Boston for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs on Aug. 20-23 due to health concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decision by the tournament in collaboration with local and state government and health officials and the PGA TOUR to be a spectator-free event was made to ensure the well-being of all involved with the tournament and the Greater Boston community remained the foremost priority,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.
“We would like to thank the State of Massachusetts and PGA TOUR headquarters for their guidance and support as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved in The Northern Trust,” Executive Director Julie Tyson said. “Although these decisions are never easy, we are thrilled we are still able to host this event in Boston and to televise and live stream all the action to our fans here and around the world.”
The PGA Tour returned to competition on June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas after a 91-day hiatus due to the pandemic. Subsequent event stops have been played without spectators.
The Northern Trust is scheduled to field the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings.
This is the first time that The Northern Trust will be played in New England as part of a rotation with New York/New Jersey, where the event was held last year.
Fans who ordered tickets online will be refunded by their original method of purchase.
