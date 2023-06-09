NORTON — For the first time, the Mass. Open championship will be played in the Attleboro area, and a pair of local natives will be right in the thick of it.
TPC Boston in Norton, the site of 16 PGA Tour events including a dozen FedEx Cup playoffs, will welcome the state’s best players in the three-day event that starts Monday.
The venue is familiar to New England golfers. TPC Boston played host to a PGA Tour event for 16 seasons, starting in 2003 with the Deutsche Bank Championship. Winners there include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
Among those seeking to capture the Mass. Open title this year will be Jim Renner, a Plainville native and Bishop Feehan High School graduate who spent two seasons on the PGA Tour. Renner last competed in the Triple-A level Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 due to ongoing injuries.
Renner, the 2008 Mass. Open champion, recently made it past the first qualifying round for the U.S. Open, firing a three-under-par 69 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, R.I. However, he failed to make the cut in the final qualifier at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J.
North Attleboro native Kyle Elliott will also make his presence felt as TPC Boston’s course superintendent.
Elliott learned the ins and outs of the course from more than a decade working alongside longtime superintendent Tom Brodeur before moving on to other PGA Tour venues. He returned to Norton when Brodeur retired in January 2022.
Elliott told Mass Golf conditions have been dry due to minimal winter snow and spring rain, so the course is playing firm and fast.
“It makes it fun to play,” Elliott said. “Our greens are tricky but they’re true. Guys are going to make a lot of putts. I don’t take that as an insult. I like to see good golfers make putts. When the pros are making putts, the greens are good.”
TPC Boston can stretch out to nearly 7,300 yards but will play at just under 7,000 yards for the Mass Open. Elliott believes it will still present a challenge for the field, noting that players are likely to face their fair share of both trouble and lucky bounces.
“It has a really good way of bringing random into play,” Elliott said. “It’s something we’ve always wanted to accomplish from a maintenance standpoint.”
Over the years, PGA Tour events at TPC Boston saw plenty of final rounds that came down to the 18th hole. The same might be true for this year’s Mass Open, as the past four champions have won the title by exactly one stroke.
Last year, Florida native Michael Kartrude overcame a one-stroke deficit on the 18th to take home the title. The past two years have nearly seen an amateur prevail for the first time since Kevin Quinn in 1999. Massachusetts amateurs Matthew Naumec and Ethan Whitney both played in the final group last year, and Naumec held the lead on the 18th hole.
Kartrude will be back to defend his title this year and will be joined by past champions Michael Martel (2019), Jason Thresher (2016-2018), Joe Harney (2015), Ian Thimble (2014), Kyle Gallo (2011), Fran Quinn (1990) and Andy Morse (1989, 1992).
The entire field, consisting largely of club and mini-tour professionals plus local amateurs, will compete in 36-holes of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday with the low 50 and ties advancing to the final 18-hole round of stroke play Wednesday.
The tournament is open free to the public.
113th Massachusetts Open Tee Times
-(a): denotes amateur
**Pairings subject to change**
Monday (June 12), Hole #1 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #10
7:30 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Jack Boulger (a), TPC Boston; Kevin Gately (a), Harmon Golf; Chris Congdon (a), Country Club of New Bedford
7:41 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Conner Willett (a), Charles River Country Club; Steven DiLisio, Salem Country Club; Max Ferrari, Framingham Country Club
7:52 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Matthew Campbell, Clifton Park, NY; JT Barker, Bethlehem, PA; Ricky Stimets (a), Worcester Country Club
8:03 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Will Frodigh, Dedham Country and Polo Club; Rich Berberian, Jr., Vesper Country Club; Matthew Johnson (a), Charter Oak Country Club
8:14 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Nolan Skaggs (a), Plymouth Country Club; Jack Tobin (a), Marlborough Country Club; Aidan O'Donovan (a), Cummaquid Golf Club
8:25 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Matt Parziale (a), Thorny Lea Golf Club; Kevin Kraft, Harrisburg, PA; Brendon Ray, West Warwick, RI
8:36 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Thomas Sennett, Country Club of Pittsfield; Eric Barlow, Winchester Country Club; Bob Bruso, Blackstone National Golf Club
8:47 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Brendan Roy (a), Sterling National Country Club; Brian Healy (a), Nashawtuc Country Club; Nick Lyons (a), Albany, NY
8:58 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Peter French, Maplegate Country Club; Sean Barrett, Topsham, ME; Jake Peer (a), Winchester Country Club
9:09 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Mike Van Sickle, Wexford, PA; Bobby Gage, Blue Hill Country Club; Christopher Bornhorst (a), Brae Burn Country Club
9:20 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Anthony Cavotta, Saratoga Springs, NY; Danny Frodigh (a), Dedham Country and Polo Club; Shuvam Bhaumik (a), Thorny Lea Golf Club
9:31 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Matthew Oliveira (a), Country Club of New Bedford; Jack Pepin (a), Plaistow, NH; Jake Berkio (a), Oak Hill Country Club
Monday (June 12), Hole #10 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #1
7:30 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Kevin Blaser (a), Fall River Country Club; Sean Magarian (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club; Joseph Lenane (a), George Wright Golf Course
7:41 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Evan Grenus, Jupiter, FL; Zach Magarian, TPC Boston; Colin Spencer (a) Cummaquid Golf Club
7:52 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Sean Fitzpatrick (a), George Wright Golf Course; Jacob Finard (a), Pine Brook Country Club; John Broderick (a), Dedham Country and Polo Club
8:03 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Matthew Naumec (a), GreatHorse; Brad Adamonis, Ponte Vedra, FL; Owen Blakely (a), Wellesley Country Club
8:14 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Colin Andrade, The Ridge Club; Chris Houston, Gilford, NH; Andrew DiRamio (a), North Hill Country Club
8:25 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Doug Clapp (a), Old Sandwich Golf Club; Eric Mabee, Country Club of Pittsfield; David Pastore, Stamford, CT
8:36 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Don Baldassare, TPC Boston; Dan Venezio, Portland, ME; Matt Cowgill (a), Granite Links Golf Club
8:47 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Chris Wiatr, Juno Beach, FL; Morgan Egloff, Stuart, FL; Nick Maccario (a) GreatHorse
8:58 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Garren Poirier (a), Killington, VT; Jim Renner, Wrentham, MA; Nicholas Pandelena, Atkinson, NH
9:09 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Joe Rocha, Beverly, MA; James Becker, Bloomfield, CT; John Clare, Camillus, NY
9:20 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Peter Ruymann, Oyster Harbors Club; Mark Monday (a), Granite Links Golf Club; Matthew Casavant (a), Meadow Brook Golf Club
9:31 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Brendan Zinck (a), Youth on Course/Mass Golf; Max Ash (a), Weston Golf Club; Harry Dessel (a), Barrington, RI
Monday (June 12), Hole #1 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #10
12:30 p.m. / 7:30 a.m. – Matthew Cohen (a), Belmont Country Club; Tyler Dupuis (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club; John Cammarano (a), Wellesley Country Club
12:41 p.m. / 7:41 a.m. – Alex Xarras (a), Oak Hill Country Club; Cooper Griffin (a), Woodland Golf Club; Billy Argus (a), Wollaston Golf Club
12:52 p.m. / 7:52 a.m. – Christopher Tallman, GreatHorse; Liam Friedman, Wollaston Golf Club; Joe Harney (a), Charles River Country Club
1:03 p.m. / 8:03 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, FL; Michael Martel, New Ipswich, NH; Jason Thresher, West Suffield, CT
1:14 p.m. / 8:14 a.m. – Jason Parajeckas (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club; Ethan Whitney (a), Oak Hill Country Club; Ryan Brown (a), Cape Cod National Golf Club
1:25 p.m. / 8:25 a.m. – Daniel Koerner (a), Merrimack Valley Golf Club; Zachary Miller (a), Quail Ridge Country Club; Michael Mottola (a), Andover Country Club
1:36 p.m. / 8:36 a.m. – Matthew Baran, The Ridge Club; Greg Kelly, Myopia Hunt Club; Patrick Frodigh (a), Dedham Country and Polo Club
1:47 p.m. / 8:47 a.m. – Timothy Hegarty, Briarcliff Manor, NY; Jason Gobleck, Madison, CT; Joey Lane Great Falls, VA
1:58 p.m. / 8:58 a.m. – Jud Milam, KOHR Golf; Frank Dully II, Kernwood Country Club; Brendan Hester (a), Pleasant Valley Country Club
2:09 p.m. / 9:09 a.m. – Fran Quinn, Worcester Country Club; Kyle Gallo, Berlin, CT; Ian Thimble, Hyde Park, MA
2:20 p.m. / 9:20 a.m. – Mark Purrington, Dartmouth, MA; Brian Keiser, Longmeadow Country Club; Jordan Burke (a), Needham Golf Club
2:31 p.m. / 9:31 a.m. – Christian Emmerich (a), Kernwood Country Club; Hunter Stone (a), Tedesco Country Club; John Pagano (a), Worcester Country Club
2:42 p.m. / 9:42 a.m. – Matthew Smith (a), Hoosick Falls, NY; Justin Grondahl (a), Jupiter, FL; Ian Rourke (a), Ferncroft Country Club
Monday (June 12), Hole #10 / Tuesday (June 13), Hole #1
12:30 p.m. / 7:30 a.m. – Jeremy Moss (a), Granite Links Golf Club; Sam Russell (a), Cranberry Valley Golf Course; Casey Mills (a), John F. Parker Golf Course
12:41 p.m. / 7:41 a.m. – Mark Brown, Hobe Sound, FL; Jeff Martin, Wollaston Golf Club; Brian Spitz, Harmon Golf Club
12:52 p.m. / 7:52 a.m. – Weston Jones (a), Charter Oak Country Club; Max Theodorakis, Danbury, CT; Berk Harvey, San Jose, CA
1:03 p.m. / 8:03 a.m. – Shawn Warren, Falmouth, ME; Kyle Souza, Santa Rosa, CA; Sam Grindle, Stoneham, MA
1:14 p.m. / 8:14 a.m. – Luca Greco, Montreal, QC; Brendan Hunter, Red Tail Golf Club; Ben Reichert, East Amherst, NY
1:25 p.m. / 8:25 a.m. – Brady Allbritton, Easton, MA; Brandon Berry, Great Falls, VA; Tim Richmond (a), Olde Salem Greens Golf Course
1:36 p.m. / 8:36 a.m. – Nick Tedeschi, Granite Links Golf Club; Todd Scarafoni, Bass Rocks Golf Club; Rey Garcia (a), Wedgewood Pines Country Club
1:47 p.m. / 8:47 a.m. – Artie Wilson, West Warwick, RI; Cliff Kresge, Knoxville, TN; Chris Anderson, Norfolk Golf Club
1:58 p.m. / 8:58 a.m. – Sean Dully (a), Kernwood Country Club; Raymond Dennehy (a), Oak Hill Country Club; Michael Walsh (a), Miacomet Golf Course
2:09 p.m. / 9:09 a.m. – Ryan Downes (a), GreatHorse; Alex Ross, Atlanta, GA; Jacob Hollander, Peterborough, NH
2:20 p.m. / 9:20 a.m. – Arthur Zelmati, George Wright Golf Course; Jeffrey Weishaar (a), Renaissance; Andy Morse, West Roxbury, MA
2:31 p.m. / 9:31 a.m. – Jordan Amorin (a), Crestwood Country Club; Jarred Huggins (a), Mount Pleasant Golf Club; Henry Smith (a), Edgartown Golf Club
2:42 p.m. / 9:42 a.m. – Nick Leblanc (a), Wayland Country Club; Mike Hersey (a), Harmon Golf; Peter Wurszt (a), Country Club of Wilbraham