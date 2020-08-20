PLAINVILLE -- Several weeks ago, Peter Fontaine, the course superintendent at Heather Hill Country Club, was plotting the pin placements and course set-up for the opening round of the 60th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open.
"I didn't want to make it hard, I wanted to keep some of the cups away from certain spots on the greens," Fontaine said in consultation with AAGA presidents Bobby Gay and Bobby Beach. "We talked often and I told them that if you want me to back away from this, I will -- but the greens are as good as they can be."
Just confer with Norton Country Club's Dave Turgeon and Peter Danko about that, not to mention 2018 Open champion Kolby Simmons or Bishop Feehan High and Bentley University product Brett Chatfield.
Good scores were meant to be taken on the Middle and North courses of the Plainville layout Thursday during the first round of the 72-hole tourney.
In all, 19 players shot 3-over-par 75 or better to start out, including Turgeon, who delivered a superb 4-under-par round of 68. Turgeon was a model of consistency from tee to green with 14 pars and four birdies as he owns the lead heading into Friday's second round of play at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville.
Turgeon holds a three-shot margin atop the AAGA Open leaderboard over 28-year-old Peter Danko, who came in from his afternoon round with a 1-under-par 71, having eight pars, four birdies and an eagle.
Matching par at 72 were Simmons (10 pars, four birdies) and Chatfield (11 pars, one birdie, two eagles). Alltold 26 players broke 80, including 16-time champion Marc Forbes (74), defending champion Derek Johnson (77), Neal Boyer (78), Billy White (78) and Congdon.
"Sunday and Monday, we got some rain which softened the course up a little," Fontaine said of the Heather Hill conditions. "The greens have really come back over the last couple of weeks. They held well, they were smooth and had good speed. I don't think anybody will complain about the course."
Five players came in at 1-over 73 through 18 holes. They were Mike Pyne (seven pars, six birdies), Jim Devlin (11 pars, three birdies), Brian Kronmiller (10 pars, two birdies, one eagle), Chad Bearce (nine pars, four birdies) and Jason Hindman (nine pars, four birdies).
For Turgeon, the strategy was simple -- keep the ball in front of him.
"I have a bad knee so I couldn't over-swing and I kept the ball in play," Turgeon said after he sank three consecutive birdie putts at the 373-yard, par-4 No. 4 hole, the 515-yard par-5 No. 5 hole and the 385-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole, all inside of 10 feet.
Turgeon finished the front side at 3-under-par 33 and then went on to take eight pars on the North course, along with a fourth birdie on the 370-yard, par-4 15th hole of competition.
"And I probably missed another four birdie putts inside of 10 feet," Turgeon said. "It could have been lower, but that's golf, what are you going to do. This place was great, the greens were a huge difference. I don't hit the ball far, I just hit it down the middle."
Danko was minus-5 on all of the four par-5 holes on the course, including an eagle on the 489-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole, drilling an 8-iron from 170 yards out downwind to within six-feet of the cup.
"I hit the ball well, the round could have been better," the former Norton High Lancer said of having two three-putt holes. "With the coronavirus, and not being able to play much, I was able to figure out my swing."
He also birdied the par-5 No. 5 hole, then the par-5 No. 13 and 16 holes coming back to the clubhouse.
"The greens were rolling great, but I couldn't get the ball to drop with a couple of putts," Danko said. "I left a bunch of 20-foot birdie putts five feet short. I had to scramble, but I was really happy. This is the best that I've ever seen Heather Hill."
Simmons might very well have broken par, but he bogeyed three of his final four holes coming in.
"I played a solid front nine (six pars, two birdies), I had only 13 putts, which generally is something that I'm ecstatic about," the Crestwood CC member said. "Then I limped in."
Simmons had birdies at No. 1 and No. 3 on the frontside Middle Course and birdies at the No. 3 and 4 holes on the backside North course. Then he mis-fired on less than three-foot putts at No. 15 and No. 16 and a four-footer at No. 17.
"I should have had more birdies," Simmons said. "My stroke got away from me. I had a couple of bad putts."
Chatfield, 24, put himself for a low round by having eagles on the 489-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole on the Middle Course by draining a 15-foot putt and again at the 498-yard, par-5 No. 4 hole on the North Course.
"I was solid off of the tee," Chatfield said.
Chatfield did spray a drive off the No. 2 hole into the woods for a double bogey. He played the final 15 holes at even par with a backside North Course 1-under-par 35 with five pars.
"The course played tough in the afternoon with the wind and the greens were a little tricky" Chatfield said. "I didn't get a chance to play much due to the corona virus, but I'm hoping for a good finish."
