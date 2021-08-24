PLAINVILLE — With his second Marc Forbes Trophy at hand, emblematic of supremacy during the twice weather-halted 2021 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open, Billy White might have been more elated that his parents Kevin and Donna had returned to the area from their home in Arizona after nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be with him and his family.
Wearing his emotions on the sleeve of his Norton Country Club shirt, White gained a one-shot margin of victory over Shawn Seybert in a special three-hole playoff Tuesday at Heather Hill Country Club.
“I haven”t seen them in a couple of years, but they came up to watch the Open,” White said of the triumphant reunion as he took his second AAGA Open title dating back to 2007. “This validates that.”
White gained two shots at the 342-yard, par-4 No. 2 hole on the North course, sinking a four-foot birdie putt, while Seybert was forced to take a bogey on the hole.
Seybert presented himself with birdie chances on both the 157-yard, par-3 No. 1 hole on the North course, the first playoff hole and the 531-yard par-5 No, 7 hole on the 531-yard, par-5 No. 7 hole, the third playoff hole.
White nearly hit himself out of the title-taking picture by flying a 7-iron off of the No. 1 tee into the rough and then chipping into a rough area beside the green at No. 7.
“The putts just didn’t go in,” Seybert said of his birdie chances, and perhaps shot at his first AAGA Open title, having to settle for his fourth consecutive top-11 finish. “There was not enough break on either one of them.”
White had to settle for a two-putt bogey from 12 feet away at No. 1, while Seybert had a 10-foot birdie putt, pin high to the left, glide by to the left for a two-putt par.
“I was happy that I hit the ball (off the tee at No. 1),” White said, not bowing to nerves. “Then I came back at No. 2 with the birdie and then I relied on my short game (at No. 3).”
White presented himself with a birdie chance at No. 2. He smacked a pitching wedge right on target at the flag, then confidently dropped in the putt on the postage stamp-sized green.
Seybert not only hit his approach shot onto the fringe at No. 2 and not onto the green, he then pushed his third shot 6-feet beyond the cup and was forced to two putt for a bogey — — his one shot lead turning into a one shot deficit.
Heading to the third playoff hole, Seybert created another birdie chance. Short of the green with his approach shot, Seyberth delivered his third shot to 10 feet below the cup on the left. Needing to make the birdie putt to tie White, the ball slid by the cup.
White dramatically met the championship challenge on the third playoff hole. He flew his second shot over the green and then chipped back, but onto a grassy fringe area to the left of the cup.
While Seybert was contemplating a birdie putt to tie the match, White took out a 56-degree wedge and placed the ball within four inches of the for a tap-in putt for par.
“That little chip on No. 2 kind of got away from me,” Seybert said of where he lost strokes. “It was downhill and hit the front of the green and squirted forward.”
The greatest playoff of them all to determine an AAGA Open champion occurred in 2010, during the 50th anniversary tournament. Ryan Riley won his fourth AAGA Open, successfully defending his title for a third time in a marathon five-hole playoff with Jamison Randall.
With the clock pushing 8 p.m. and darkness settling in, Riley won on the fifth playoff hole with a par.
Both Riley and Randall had finished the four days and 72 holes of competition on the final day at the Highland CC in Attleboro with scores of 290. Then the duo match par after par for four holes with some of the greatest shot-making and putting seen in the tournament.
The playoff between White and Seybert was the fifth in AAGA Open history to determine a title, the first being back in 1964 when Herb Anderson won the second of his two titles by beating George Morse at the Norton CC, both players completing the 54-hole tournament with scores of 225.
In 1992, Gary Leroux won his AAGA Open title in a playoff against John Arruda at Foxborough CC, after both completed the 72 holes of competition with scores of 303.
In 1996, Billy Vine won the second of his three AAGA Open titles in a playoff against John “Buck” Renner at the Foxborough CC after both players had finished the four days with scores of 293.
Both White and Seybert had completed the first two days of the 2021 AAGA Open sharing the lead with 1-under-par scores of 142
White, bidding for his second AAGA Open title, fired a 1-under-par round of 70 at Wentworth Hills on the opening day of the tournament, while Seybert came in at 2-over-par 73.
Seybert gained a share of first place atop the leaderboard at Heather Hill CC Saturday by drilling five backside birdies en route to a 3-under-par score of 69.
During that round, White inked a bogey-4 on the par-3 No. 1 hole, while Seybert had a par. . Both parred the No. 2 hole.
“You win one (AAGA Open) and maybe it’s a fluke,” White said of having gone better than a decade without a title.”When you win a second one, that validates all that you put into your game.”
With his Norton CC family at hand to provide emotional support, White and the field were forced to sit out tropical storm Fred at Foxborough CC Thursday and Tropical Storm Henri Sunday at Norton CC, making the 2021 AAGA Open a 36-hole event.
For White, 39 holes and a one stroke win was plenty good enough.
“I made good putts on both of them (at No. 1 and No. 7) and under-read both of them,” Seybert said of his chances for a championship sliding by. “I was thinking good, I had a good mindset before I hit the putt, but that’s how golf is. You hit them and you add them up — and go work harder if you didn’t do good enough.
“We’re all proud of Billy (White), he’s a great player and a great person, I’ve played many a round with him. If you’’re going to lose to anybody, you don’t mind losing to a guy like Billy White.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.