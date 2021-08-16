NORTON
Jared Winiarz knows what it’s like to be teeing his ball up in the final threesome off of the No. 1 tee on the final day of the Attleboro Area Golf Association Open.
He knows what it’s like to be a few groups back and battle his way back into a place among the top five finishers after four days and 72 holes.
The former Norton High Lancer, now a senior at the University of Hartford, has prepared himself, both physically and mentally, for the challenge as the AAGA Open begins Thursday at Foxborough Country Club.
With two consecutive runner-up showings in the Attleboro Area Golf Association and a fifth-place showing in 2018, Winiarz has definitely positioned himself to be among the contenders for the championship.
“That’s the goal, to break through this year and win it,” Winiarz said. “The Open is so different than college tournaments in which I play in,”
Indeed, the AAGA Open involves playing four days on four different courses instead of 54 holes over two days, including 36 opening=day rounds for a college outing.
Last year, Winiarz came in second to AAGA champion Brett Chatfield, finishing five shots back. Winiarz also finished second a year earlier behind AAGA Open winner Derek Johnson, six shots back. And in 2018, Winiarz was just four shots behind AAGA Open champ Kolby Simmons to finish fifth.
Winiarz made his AAGA Open debut in 2015, but missed the cut after two days. The 2016 AAGA Junior Tournament champion as well, Winiarz has finished among the top 30 ever since, finishing 27th in 2016 and 25th in 2017.
“What’s good for me is that over the past three years, I’ve played in the final group twice,” Winiarz said. “I know that kind of pressure. I’ve played from one stroke back going into the final round to playing a couple of groups back.
“With the Open, you have to take it one day at a time, you can’t be thinking too far ahead,” he added. “You can’t be thinking that if I make birdie here or I have to shoot a good round tomorrow. Once you start doing that, you’re playing yourself out of it.”
The second round of the AAGA Open will be staged Friday at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville on Friday. The low 50 scorers after 36 holes will then advance to the final two days of competition, Saturday on the North and Middle courses of the Heather Hill CC and then onto Sunday’s championship round, on Winiarz’ home course at Norton CC.
Playing at the University of Hartford, Winiarz posted a career-best 75.45 stroke average over six tournaments and 11 rounds. He matched or broke par three times and had three top 25 individual finishes, being named to the Big Sky and Cleveland Golf All-America Academic Teams as a marketing major.
“Keeping big numbers off the scorecard always helps,” Winiarz said. “If you look at the stats, the amount of big numbers that I made was way down,” he added of his outings in representing the Hawks of Hartford. “Over 11 rounds, I maybe made only six double bogeys – I was leading the team in the least amount made.”
From tee to green, the 5-foot-8, 145-pound Winiarz was consistently strong.
“My short game has always been pretty good,” he said.
Play par golf and drop in an occasional birdie is a standard for success.
Winiarz has been working in the pro shop at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, being ably tutored by former Norton High coach and club member, four-time AAGA Open champion Ryan Riley.
Winiarz has participated in nearly a dozen tournaments, including the Mass. Amateur, the New England Amateur and the Massachusetts Open.
“I’ve been playing a lot, but also working a lot,” Winiarz said, being able to get in some good practice rounds at Thorny Lea and the Norton CC.
Winiarz is hoping to get off to a strong start for the 2021 AAGA Open at Foxborough CC, where he has carded rounds of 74 and 77 in his last two visits. The challenges of Foxborough CC are such that a golfer can put himself into contention, but also play his way off of the leaderboard just as easily.
“A lot of my game has gotten so much better, so much of it is being more mature on the golf course,’ Winiarz said of his development. “It’s not making big numbers. If you have a bad hole, you think that you have to come back and make a birdie on the next hole and try to do too much.”
At collegiate tournaments, Winiarz and his teammates play a practice round, then 54 holes of competition.
“So you’re playing 72 holes in 48 hours, it’s a quick turnaround and a grind,” Winiarz said. “Having four days of 18 holes (of the AAGA Open) makes you able to reset a little after each round. I’m used to playing a lot of golf, that’s what tournaments are.”
Winiarz was chatting with several other AAGA Open participants the other day and all mentioned that playing Foxborough CC first, then Wentworth Hills might create some separation in the field due to the degree of difficulty of those courses.
“Instead of having Heather Hill and Wentworth before the final two rounds like last year made the cut a little lower,” Winiarz said of some two dozen players having two-round scores of 78 or better on both of those courses.
“Once you got to the weekend (at Norton CC and Foxborough CC), the separation rapidly increased,” said of the field chasing 2020 champion Brett Chatfield, a Bishop Feehan High alumnus.
“This year with Foxborough first, then Wentworth, there maybe a higher cut. I think that you’ll get that separation at the beginning. But every time there’s a final round at Norton, there always seem to be high numbers so we’ll see. That’s why we play. I know the tournament is never over.”
