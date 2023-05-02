ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High baseball team routed Sharon High in five innings on Tuesday afternoon, winning 11-1.
The Bombardiers scored in every inning they came to the plate, scoring one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third and fourth innings.
Ryan Landry led the team at the plate with a 3-for-3 day, driving in five runs with a home run. Cooper Johnson had two hits and two RBIs.
On the mound, Attleboro's Sean O'Hara earned the winning decision with three strikeouts across four innings of work, allowing one earned run. Jackson Huntington pitched one inning, striking out two.
Attleboro (6-5) hosts North Attleboro on Wednesday.