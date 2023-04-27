CANTON -- The Foxboro High baseball team picked up a bounce-back win over Canton High on Thursday, winning by a 7-5 score.
Both sides traded two runs in the first inning and Canton followed in the second inning to take a 4-2 lead. A three-run third and one-run fifth inning put Foxboro ahead with insurance. The Warriors scored once more in the seventh after Canton scored in the sixth inning.
Foxboro had an RBI and three hits from Ryan O'Leary and two hits from both Mat Sullivan and Ben Angelini. Sullivan had two RBIs.
Sullivan also pitched three and a third innings, striking out four while allowing two earned runs to earn the win.
Foxboro (6-4) hosts North Attleboro on Tuesday.
King Philip 5, North Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM -- King Philip had a complete-game shutout on the mound from Nate Pennini, holding North Attleboro at bay in the win.
Pennini struck out five across seven innings, allowing two hits. At the plate, Pennini also had a hit and two RBIs.
Rudy Gately had two runs scored and two hits, Brendan Sancaj had one hit, one run and an RBI, and Max Robison also drove in a run and scored. Leo Dowling (run) and Matt Kelley (RBI) also contributed for the Warriors.
King Philip (8-3) hosts Canton on Tuesday. North Attleboro (4-6) visits Foxboro on Tuesday.