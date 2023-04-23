MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team defeated North Quincy on Saturday, winning 4-2.
The Hornets were down a run through three frames and took the lead in the fifth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Connor Curtis. Mansfield put the game away with insurance in the sixth inning, scoring off a balk and an RBI double from Brian Butler that scored Matt DeShiro to make it 4-1.
North Quincy scored in the seventh and had the go-ahead runners on base, but DeShiro closed the door for the save. DeShiro pitched two innings and struck out two along with adding an RBI and a run scored. Earning the winning decision was Luke Rogan, who went five innings with one run allowed in the first inning.
The Hornets (5-3) have three games this week; they play on Monday, hosting Sharon, visit Milford on Wednesday night, and wrap up the week by hosting Stoughton Friday afternoon.
Bishop Feehan 5, Holliston 3
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan picked up a win to get back over .500 on Saturday, beating Holliston.
George Sukatos went the distance on the hill to earn the winning decision.
Bishop Feehan (5-4) hosts Arlington Catholic on Tuesday afternoon.