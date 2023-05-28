ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team got a complete-game effort from Sean O’Hara on Saturday in a 4-2 win over Melrose.
The Bombardier starter allowed both runs, one earned and fanned four batters. He allowed five hits and walked one.
Cooper Johnson had a 3-for-3 day for the Bombardiers, driving in a run in the first inning on a double and scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth. Casey Victorio scored twice and Owen Lombardo had an RBI.
The win caps the regular season at 9-11 for the Bombardiers, who sit at the No. 28 spot in the MIAA Division 1 postseason rankings.