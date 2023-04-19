WALPOLE -- The King Philip Regional baseball team pulled out a one-run victory over Walpole High on Wednesday, winning 4-3.
The Warriors received five innings with three strikeouts from starter Nate Pennini, who earned the win. TJ Ahern pitched a scoreless frame in relief and Tommy McLeish pitched a scoreless inning for the save.
At the plate, King Philip had two hits each from Max Robison, Brendan Sencaj, Aidan Astorino and Johnny Prater. Robison scored twice and both Astorino and Prater had RBIs. Leo Dowling also had an RBI.
The Warriors (5-2) host Ashland on Friday morning.
Oliver Ames 6, Dighton-Rehoboth 5
EASTon -- Dighton-Rehoboth lost to Oliver Ames, losing by a run.
OA scored one run in the first, added three more in the fourth inning and one each in the fifth and sixth innings. D-R scored three runs in the third inning and one run in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Ben Miller and Lucas LeTourneau each had an RBI. Gavin Salera, Aiden Mello, Jordan Castro and Matt Supernard each had two hits.
The loss is the third in a row for the Falcons, dropping D-R to 1-5. With the season slowly nearing the midway point, D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said there's no easy games ahead for a young team that is still working on cleaning up mistakes.
"We don't have any soft touches on our schedule. They're all good teams," Cuthbertson said. "Obviously we have to play better. There was some improvements today but we're still making mistakes that are costing us games. ... We're very young and inexperienced; most of these guys, it's their first experience at the varsity level. (It's) trial by fire, we're working every day to improve."
Dighton-Rehoboth visits Apponequet on Friday.
Needham 7, Attleboro 0
NEEDHAM -- Attleboro was blanked by Needham, stranding six on base through the first three innings in the loss.
Attleboro had four hits with Matt Harvie collecting two, one being a double. Attleboro (3-3) plays again on Monday at Taunton.
Mansfield 3, St. John’s Prep 2 (9)
MANSFIELD -- A walkoff RBI base hit in the ninth inning sent Mansfield home happy, topping St. John's Prep.
The Hornets had an RBI double from Matt Deshiro to score Connor Curtis from second base to earn the extra-inning win. Jake Maydak kept Mansfield in it for seven innings, striking out 10 while allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
A game where execution was key in all aspects, Mansfield head coach Chris Hall pointed to a pinch-hit bunt from Anthony Saravia in the seventh inning that moved over the tying run in the seventh inning and a Dylan Saracno eight-pitch walk in the ninth inning as key parts of the game that helped the Hornets pull out a win.
"We talked a lot about execution (on Tuesday) in practice," Hall said. "Just all sorts of great things going on for the Hornets as far as execution goes. As much as Maydak pitched well and Deshiro's game-winning hit, a lot of our guys bought into their roles and did very well today. Very proud of them."
Mansfield (4-3) hosts North Quincy on Saturday.
Seekonk 15, Norton 2 (5)
SEEKONK -- Norton scored two late, but the damage was done for Seekonk in a rout by the Warriors.
Seekonk scored five runs in the first inning and followed up with a 10-run outburst in the second inning. The Warriors batted around in both innings, scoring all their runs on just eight hits.
Jaden Arruda, Connor Flynn and Tyler Kropis each had two hits for Seekonk. Flynn and Kropis each had four RBI, scored twice, walked once and stole a base.
Thomas Portnova had an RBI single for Norton in the fifth inning. Kevin Marinilli (double) and Jake Seaver each scored for Norton in the inning.
Seekonk (7-0) plays host to Greater New Bedford Vocational on Friday. Norton (1-5) plays Dedham on Wednesday.