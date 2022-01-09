ATTLEBORO — Not since Dec. 22 had the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team stepped onto the hardwood for a game.
The rustiness appeared in spots, but the Bombardiers led from start to finish Sunday, earning their fourth win overall, and their third straight, with a 61-38 conquest of Milford High in a Hockomock League game.
Senior center-forward Alvin Harrison (16 points, nine rebounds), guard Evan Houle (11 points, three assists) and senior swingman Joe Francois-Annivel (11 points, nine rebounds) guided the Bombardiers.“We did work hard,” Attleboro High coach Mark Houle said. “Sometimes we were out of position in a number of things (19 turnovers, 11 during the second half). We tried to push the ball sometimes when it wasn’t there.”
Attleboro reeled off 14 straight points, the final seven of the first quarter and the first seven of the second quarter to take a 23-9 advantage. The Bombardiers held a 35-19 lead at the half and never allowed the lead to shrink than fewer than 12 points (35-23) during the second half.
Attleboro hit six of nine shots from the floor in the third quarter with Houle scoring nine of his points there, including a 3-pointer. The Bombardiers limited the Scarlet Hawks (0-5) to 2-for-15 shooting in the fourth quarter.“Transition was important for us,” Houle said, Attleboro scoring 14 points on the run during the second quarter. “Once that we stopped their transition, that’s how they scored most of their points in the first half. We did a better job in the second half, taking away their transition,” limiting Milford to seven field goals and 19 points.
Milford tied the game at 9-9 on a 3-pointer by Jake Soares with three minutes left in the first quarter. Attleboro took control late in the first quarter as Francois-Annevil (seven points, six rebounds) and Hayden Hegarty (four points) led the attack. At the start of the second quarter, Jake Struminski knocked down a 3-pointer, while Francois-Annevil scored on a fast break of of a Neo Franco feed.
Attleboro scored 19 second quarter points on 8-for-14 shooting with Harrison notching eight points and Franco five points.
Norton 56, West Bridgewater 42
NORTON — Senior guard Justin Marando scored 20 of his 27 points during the second half in guiding the Lancers (6-1) to a non-league victory over the Wildcats Sunday.
Norton led 18-14 at halftime. Kevin Marinilli drilled a key 3-point field goal and Marando created some separation from the Wildcats.
Andrew McGillivray had 13 rebounds and eight points. Marando had six rebounds.
Old Rochester 51, D-R 49
REHOBOTH — Liam Geraghty hit two field goals down the stretch, putting ORR ahead with just under two minutes left. The Falcons (3-2) overcame a nine-point first half deficit with a second quarter surge guided by Rian Pontes’ nine of his 13 first half points. Pontes finished with 15 points, while Ryan Ouellette scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for D-R.
The Falcons took a 32-27 lead by halftime and owned a 41-39 margin entering the fourth quarter. D-R next hosts Bishop Connolly for a non-league game Tuesday.
Bourne 66, Seekonk 49
SEEKONK — The Canalmen went on a 19-point third quarter spree to topple Seekonk in the South Coast Conference game. Seekonk faced a 28-23 deficit at the half, but the Canalmen relied on six 3-point field goals and a rebounding. Jason Andrews scored 12 points and Noah Beausoleil nine for the Warriors (4-3).
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 82, Austin Prep 24
ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Shamrocks used full-court man-to-man defensive pressure to force turnovers and score a bevy of transition baskets in the Catholic Central League game. Bishop Feehan (7-0) held a 63-10 halftime lead.
Mary Daly delivered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Bishop Feehan, which had 10 players score. Camryn Fauria paced the Shamrocks with 17 points, while senior captain Lydia Mordarski added 12 points and Charlotte Adams-Lopez tallied 11.
Old Rochester 53, D-R 32
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons scored just 14 first half points and five third quarter points in losing to the Bulldogs. ORR held a 21-14 lead at halftime and broke the game open in the third quarter. Ella Damon scored 11 of her 17 points during the second half for D-R (2-5).
