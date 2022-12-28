HOPKINTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team outlasted Hopkinton High in overtime on Wednesday night, earning an 82-80 road win.
Both sides were deadlocked at 70 before heading to overtime. Foxboro got nine points in overtime from Sam Golub to help seal the win. Golub finished with 40 points, leading all on the floor for Foxboro.
Alex Penders, Ryan Cotter and Ryan LeClair each had 11 points.
Foxboro (3-2) will play on the road at Barnstable on Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 47, Classical (RI) 46
EASTON — Dighton-Rehoboth pulled out a win over Classical of Rhode Island, winning in the Val Muscato Tournament at Oliver Ames High
Ben Murray had 14 points to lead the Falcons, while Kyle Mello added 11.
D-R (3-1) plays Cardinal Spellman on Friday.
King Philip 59, Leominster 51
FRAMINGHAM — The Warriors earned a first-round win over Leominster at the Framingham Holiday Tournament, getting 25 points from senior Will Laplante.
Tommy Martorano added 19 points in the win.
“Our defensive intensity was high all game and we made them work for everything,” King Philip head coach Dave Destefano said. “Tommy Kilroy was a workhorse on the defensive end that led us to the win against a very competitive Leominster team.”
Keefe Tech 71, Tri-County 49
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were led by Christian Fantasia’s nine points, two steals and two assists in their loss to Keefe Tech,.
Tri-County moves to 2-3 on the season and plays at Bristol Agricultural Tuesday.
Canton 67, Bishop Feehan 65 (OT)
MILTON — The Shamrocks forced overtime on a Jack Chabot score, but were unable to keep the magic going in a loss to Canton in the Derek Snowden Memorial Tournament.
Feehan held a 24-22 lead at the half before forcing OT. Chabot finished with 20 points, leading the team, while Cooper Snead added 16 and Dylan Capua chipped in 15.
The Shamrocks move to 2-1 and play on Thursday against a to-be-determined opponent.