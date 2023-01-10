EASTON — The Attleboro High boys basketball team kept the energy high and the defensive work up on Tuesday night, rolling to a 60-55 win over Oliver Ames.
“We had really good energy on both ends of the court,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “I thought our defensive effort was good all game.”
At halftime, the Bombardiers led 24-22 and ran off a 9-0 stretch in the third to carry them on to a win. Leading in scoring for Attleboro was Hayden Crowley with 13 points. Neo Franco scored 12 while Justin Hanrahan and Jaiden Outland each had eight points.
The win moves Attleboro to 5-3 on the season. Next time out for the Bombardiers is Friday at Taunton.
King Philip 58, Foxboro 50
FOXBORO — KP won on the road, coming back from a 32-16 deficit to knock off its Hockomock League foe.
KP outscored Foxboro 17-7 in the third quarter to bring the deficit all the way to 39-33, but it still trailed. But King Philip got hot at the right time, and carried the momentum on both ends of the floor to earn the win.
Leading in the scorebook for King Philip was Grant Kinney with 12 points, all in the second half, and Will Laplante’s 11 points. KP finished with 12 3-point field goals.
Foxboro was led by Alex Penders’ 24 points, while Sam Golub added 11.
Foxboro (4-4) plays again on Thursday at Stoughton and King Philip (5-2) plays at Milford on Friday.
Stoughton 55, North Attleboro 53
STOUGHTON — North Attleboro lost a “heartbreaker” in overtime to Stoughton on the road.
A Givany Carney three as regulation expired sent the game into OT with the score locked up at 48-48, and North was unable to hold a lead in the latter stages of overtime.
Leading the Rocketeers was Ryan Bannon with 14 points and Carney with 10 points. North had nine players get in the scorebook.
North Attleboro (0-6) plays again on Friday, hosting Franklin.
Mansfield 59, Taunton 42
MANSFIELD — Mansfield continued its unbeaten run with a win over Taunton, improving to 9-0 on the season.
The Hornets led at the end of the first quarter at 15-9 and never looked back, getting 17 points from JT Veiking in the win. Veiking also had six rebounds, and Davon Sanders finished 14 points and nine steals, while Trevor Foley chipped in 13 points.
Mansfield hosts Sharon on Friday.
Norton 50, Westwood 48
NORTON — The Lancers knocked off Tri-Valley League foe Westwood in a big win to dethrone the TVL Large leader.
The Lancers got the game-winning basket off the hands of Kevin Marinilli, hitting the game-winner from inside the lane with four seconds to go. A steal on the defensive end by Ethan Rodriguez locked up the win and took out any chances of Westwood winning or forcing overtime.
Marinilli led in scoring with 19, while Brandon Scovil had 13 points and Marquise Pina had nine.
Norton (4-4) plays at Ashland on Friday.
Seekonk 63, Greater New Bedford 57
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s 31-11 second quarter gave it a lead it never relinquished in a win over Greater New Bedford Vocational.
The Warriors held a 40-27 halftime lead. Leading Seekonk with 27 points was Jason Andrews, while Noah Beausoleil added 10.
Seekonk moves to 2-6 overall and plays at Fairhaven on Friday.
Bristol Plymouth 77, Tri-County 61
FRANKLIN — Tri-County fell to Bristol Plymouth, falling to 5-5 on the season.
Keegan Walker had a double-double, scoring 25 points along with 11 rebounds.
Tri-County plays on Tuesday at home against Diman.
Apponequet 68, Dighton-Rehoboth 53
LAKEVILLE -- D-R lost on the road to Apponequet, falling to 3-5 on the season.
D-R trailed 33-23 at halftime. Leading the Falcons was Jordan Dietz with 16 points and Kyle Mello with 14 points.
Next time out for D-R is against Greater New Bedford on Friday.