MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys basketball team beat Bishop Feehan 68-55 on Sunday, coming back from a 31-9 first-half deficit to complete the win.
Mansfield moves to 9-1 while Bishop Feehan falls to 5-4. The Shamrocks led at halftime 37-24 and led 23-9 after the first quarter. Entering the fourth quarter, the score was locked at 50-50 before Mansfield found another gear and went on to win.
“Kind of the story to two halves,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “We came out strong, but in the second half the defensive pressure from Mansfield, we weren’t able to get the same kind of shots we had in the first half.”
Leading Feehan on the floor was Cooper Snead with 29 points. Jack Chabot scored 10 points. For Mansfield, the Hornets were led by Eddie McCoy’s 21 points and 14 points each from Trevor Foley and Chris Hill. Davon Sanders added 12 points for Mansfield.
The Hornets come back to play on Tuesday at Milford, while Feehan plays on Friday at Cardinal Spellman.
Xaverian 66, King Philip 40
WRENTHAM — King Philip lost to Xaverian at home on Sunday, allowing the Clippers to control the game the entire way in the loss.
At halftime, KP trailed 40-20.
“Their defense gave us so many problems,” King Philip head coach Dave Destefano said.
Leading KP in scoring was Brandon Nicastro with 10 points.
Foxboro 59, New Bedford 40
NEW BEDFORD — Foxboro defeated New Bedford, winning by 19.
Foxboro improves to 5-4 and plays on Tuesday, at Attleboro.