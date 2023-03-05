OAK BLUFFS -- The Norton High boys basketball team lost to Martha's Vineyard on Sunday, falling in the MIAA Division 3 Round of 32 in a 69-51 final.
Nineteenth-ranked Norton battled throughout the contest to pull back No. 14 Vineyard's early lead, but entered the half down 33-19. Norton was unable to get closer than a 12-point deficit the rest of the way.
Leading Norton in scoring was Marquise Pina with 22 points, while Kevin Marinilli added 12 and Shawn Clary scored 10 points. The Lancers close the season at 11-10.